BERWICK — Mifflinburg’s American Legion baseball game at Berwick Monday night was suspended by rain in the top of the third inning with the contest tied at a run apiece.
Mifflinburg (3-3) got its run in the top half of the third to answer the one that Berwick scored in the second inning.
Post 410 got its run when Zach Wertman hit a one-out RBI triple that plated Liam Church, who reached base on an infield single.
And with Wertman still on third and Cade Dressler up bat with a 2-2 count, the rain came to halt the action.
Luke Rokavec is also the pitcher of record for Post 410 in the contest.
No date has been made to resume the game.
In addition, Mifflinburg’s home game against Lewisburg today has also been postponed due to more inclement weather that’s predicted to hit the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.