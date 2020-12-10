MILTON – Building on and continuing the success of last season will be the biggest challenge facing Meadowbrook Christian girls basketball coach Shane Devlin as he and his Lions prepare to start the 2020-21 Allegheny Christian Athletic Association campaign.
Meadowbrook was already projected to be a young and inexperienced team following a season in which the Lions finished as the ACAA runner-up (lost to Northumberland Christian in the final 32-22) and was a District 4 Class A qualifier.
Although the team lost just one senior from last year’s team, Meadowbrook also must deal with the departure of Jackie Stokes, who was an ACAA All-Star and the team’s leading scorer a year ago who is currently spending her senior season playing soccer at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
“We are going to be very young and inexperienced this year. With the graduation of Masy (Devlin) and with Jackie transferring to a soccer school in Florida, we have lost almost 60 percent of our offensive production from last year,” said coach Devlin, whose team fell to Millville 47-38 in their District 4 quarterfinal.
“We have two returning seniors who are solid players and know our system, but who have been more defensively focused and who have contributed greatly by cleaning off the boards for us. We will have 3 – 4 freshmen and sophomores on the court at any given time and only one of those players (sophomore forward Emily Baney) has any significant varsity experience. So, this season will be all about trajectory for us. We will need to gain varsity game experience quickly, and if we can consistently improve through the season, I think we can match the success of the last two years.”
Baney will be a big key in the Lions’ success this season. She returns as the team’s leading scorer (175 points), rebounder (228) and shot blocker (44) from a year ago.
In addition, a lot will depend on the play of senior guards Shelby Hartman and Emily Toland.
Hartman scored 102 points to go along with 174 rebounds and 47 steals, plus Toland added 129 rebounds and 46 steals last season.
“The recipe for success for us this year is going to require our two seniors to lead by example in work ethic and playing their roles to the best of their ability. Baney brings a whole year of varsity experience as a sophomore and we will need her to be consistent finishing around the basket,” said coach Devlin. “From there it is going to be a matter of our remaining players who have little or no varsity experience stepping into their roles, learning our system, and steadily improving through the season. If all of that comes together and we can stay healthy, I think this team will be poised to surprise some teams by the end of the season.”
And with so much of their scoring gone from a year ago, defense will play a much bigger role for Meadowbrook this season especially with the 5-foot-11 Baney down low.
“Our defense is definitely going to need to keep us in games early in the season so that our offense can catch up. Rebounding will be important, but offensive rebounding and finishing around the basket will be key for us this year,” said Meadowbrook’s coach. “We are fortunate to have three girls who are 5-10, 5-11 and 6-0 to rotate through our Nos. 4 and 5 spots, so we should be able to win the rebounding battle in many games. It will be finishing (our shots) that will determine the outcome of many of those games. Our shooting percentage in the paint has be above 50 percent.
“Our offensive output will be a work in progress. Our two returning starters are more defensive and rebounding focused, and so outside shooting will be a big question mark for us. With such a young team, it will take a little while to figure out who our outside shooters will be,” added coach Devlin.
Along with Baney, the Lions’ frontcourt will feature sophomore forward Emma Yordy (5-10) and freshman Alayna Smith (6-0).
Joining Hartman and Toland in the backcourt are sophomores Alyssa Canelo and Mattie Steck, plus freshmen Kailey Devlin and Audry Millett.
“Honestly, we will be asking a lot of underclassmen to step up this year. We have no juniors on the team and only two seniors so it will be a necessity. Canelo is a returning sophomore, and we will be looking for her to fill one of the spots left by Masy and Jackie. She is good basketball player who understands the game and who is tenacious on defense,” said coach Devlin.
“Kailey Devlin is probably our most advanced freshman — she has put in a lot of work in the offseason and she is hoping to make an immediate impact on both ends of the floor. She is a 5-8 guard so we are hoping to use her in ways that will maximize her quickness and her length. Smith has really impressed the coaches in practice with her basketball IQ and her defensive presence, and we are excited to see her in game action. We are also excited about Yordy, who will give us some time at the 4 and 5 spots. She brings a physical toughness that will make us better as a team as well. Millett will give us some time and depth at the guard position this year. She is another mentally tough kid who has a very pure shot and who will help us on the defensive end of the floor.”
Coach Devlin expects his team to give other programs fits this season, but he says Northumberland Christian’s girls will be tough once again and the Lions’ schedule will be tough as well – that is if the pandemic does not alter the course of the team’s season.
“Physically, we have the kind of length this year that will give some teams trouble. We also have 10 players for the first time in my head coaching experience,” he said. “If our schedule stays intact 18 out of our 22 games will be PIAA games this year, so this is the toughest schedule I’ve seen in my eight years at Meadowbrook. Norry and Juniata Christian will be the tests in the league. We will also be playing Canton, St. Joe’s and Lourdes Regional for the first time this year. If we can make it through our schedule and qualify for districts, I am excited to see what we can do from there.”
Meadowbrook Christian LionsCoach:
Shane Devlin, 3rd season.
Assistant coaches:
Amy Smith, Ryan Torrey and Cade Devlin.
Last year’s records:
17-9, 11-3 ACAA; conference runner-up and District 4 Class A qualifier.
Key losses:
Masy Devlin and Jackie Stokes (transferred).
Returning starters:
Emily Baney, so., F; Shelby Hartman, sr., G; Emily Toland, sr., G.
Remaining roster: Alyssa Canelo, so., G; Emma Yordy, so., F/C; Ellie Sweigard, so., F/C; Mattie Steck, so., G; Kailey Devlin, fr., G; Alayna Smith, fr., F/C; Audry Millett, fr., G.
