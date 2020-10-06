High school football
District 4 power rankings
Team;record;rating
Class 1A
1. Canton;1-0;.831967
2. Muncy;3-0;.626176
3. Montgomery; 1-3;.346127
4. Bucktail;1-3;.302403
Class 2A
1. Southern Columbia;2-0;.740703
2. South Williamsport;1-0;.661512
3. Central Columbia;3-1;.583902
4. Bloomsburg;3-1;.548288
5. Mount Carmel;1-1;.511923
6. Troy;2-1;.483537
7. Wyalusing;2-1;.466189
8. Sayre;1-2;.357312
9. Wellsboro;1-1;.344195
10. Hughesville;1-3;.2722006
11. Warrior Run;0-3;.265421
12. Line Mountain;1-1;.250750
13. Towanda;0-2;.250169
Class 3A
1. Athens;2-0;.777917
2. Montoursville;4-0;.765539
3. Danville;3-1;.583902
4. NP-Mansfield;1-1;.474017
5. Loyalsock; 1-1;.460239
6. Midd-West;0-4;.276304
7. Cowanesque Valley;0-3;.189625
8. Milton;0-4;.178026
Class 4A
1. Jersey Shore;4-0.768026
2. Shamokin;3-1;.614940
3. Mifflinburg;1-3;.420374
4. Selinsgrove; 1-3;.402611
5. Shikellamy;1-3;.402611
6. Lewisburg;1-3;.312246
7. CMVT;0-3;.231900
