High school football

District 4 power rankings

Team;record;rating

Class 1A

1. Canton;1-0;.831967

2. Muncy;3-0;.626176

3. Montgomery; 1-3;.346127

4. Bucktail;1-3;.302403

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia;2-0;.740703

2. South Williamsport;1-0;.661512

3. Central Columbia;3-1;.583902

4. Bloomsburg;3-1;.548288

5. Mount Carmel;1-1;.511923

6. Troy;2-1;.483537

7. Wyalusing;2-1;.466189

8. Sayre;1-2;.357312

9. Wellsboro;1-1;.344195

10. Hughesville;1-3;.2722006

11. Warrior Run;0-3;.265421

12. Line Mountain;1-1;.250750

13. Towanda;0-2;.250169

Class 3A

1. Athens;2-0;.777917

2. Montoursville;4-0;.765539

3. Danville;3-1;.583902

4. NP-Mansfield;1-1;.474017

5. Loyalsock; 1-1;.460239

6. Midd-West;0-4;.276304

7. Cowanesque Valley;0-3;.189625

8. Milton;0-4;.178026

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore;4-0.768026

2. Shamokin;3-1;.614940

3. Mifflinburg;1-3;.420374

4. Selinsgrove; 1-3;.402611

5. Shikellamy;1-3;.402611

6. Lewisburg;1-3;.312246

7. CMVT;0-3;.231900

