HERSHEY — Ever since his runners were in junior high, Lewisburg boys cross country coach Ron Hess knew he had something special on his hands.
Hess didn’t know how right he was.
For the second year in a row Lewisburg claimed the PIAA Class 2A Championship on Saturday as the Green Dragons accumulated 57 points to beat the total of 71 put up by runner-up Central Cambria at the Parkview Cross Country Course.
In addition, Lewisburg also crowned three individual medalists on the day led by sophomore Jacob Hess and his runner-up finish in 16 minutes and 37 seconds. Gianluca Perrone and Calvin Bailey were the other medalists for the Green Dragons.
With each classification being run in heats due to COVID-19 restrictions, coach Hess and his runners waited anxiously for what probably felt like an eternity until they found out the final results and that they had indeed repeated as state champs.
“It was a huge relief (when we found out we won the state title). We felt really good about the season, but as it went on there were so many unknowns. So much work had gone into the season, so to make it (to states) and have all the hard work pay off felt like a great accomplishment,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“Our thing this whole year has been just a theme of we’re not a success until we do that successful event, so we’ve been kind of hanging on that. Yes, people think we’re good and people think we’re going to do it, but it doesn’t count until you do it. So that has been our focus this whole year — that it’s tough to run with a target on your back sometimes.”
Well, if Lewisburg’s runners felt any pressure in the race — they didn’t show it.
Jacob Hess may have gone out a little harder than he wanted to, but the junior still bettered his placement from a year ago by three spots although his time was 20 seconds faster.
“(The race) was tough. I mean, I came out here knowing states is a tough course, it always is, but it was a really tough race today,” he said. “Just to be out there alone, kind of, in the individual race and having all the stronger individuals it was hard for me to run that race.
“I may have taken it out a little bit fast in that first mile, and I kind of think that may have slowed my time down and definitely made it feel a lot worse to run that time,” added Jacob Hess.
In the pecking order on Lewisburg’s team, Perrone is the squad’s No. 4 runner, but on Saturday the senior stepped up to finish second on the team and place 18th overall in 17:30.
“Usually, I’m the fourth man on the team. So, to come in second today obviously was a good thing. I wasn’t ready to see (our) No. 2 and 3 (runners) go down like (they did), but a similar thing happened last year and I knew what it took,” said Perrone.
“I knew that there’s nothing to hold back today, and whatever I put out there shows results right here and right now, as it will with this gold (medal). Winning the state title feels amazing.”
Bailey, a fellow senior, finished 23rd in 17:36. Sure, he may have gone out a little too hard at the start as well, but the race was going fine until he started seeing neutral colors.
“Personally, I think I may have gone out a little too hard and in mile two I suffered for it because I didn’t think I (was getting) enough oxygen to keep it up and I started seeing grey,” said Bailey. “But I stuck with it and ran the race to the end. I was hoping for a top-five finish, but I just didn’t put it together.”
It didn’t matter because Bryce Ryder followed with a 30th-place finish in 17:42, plus Thomas Hess was 44th in 17:58, Connor Murray was 58th in 18:14 and Kieran Murray was 63rd in 18:20.
“We felt a lot of pressure (to repeat), but on the positive side I actually worked with them in middle school and then as they went to high school I was fortunate enough to be able to coach them there as well, and they are just champion-minded kids,” said coach Hess. “So I knew if there was anybody who could handle that kind of pressure it would be these guys, but there was still a little coaching anxiety in me to be honest because you got to do it on the day (it matters most).
“Honestly, I would not have thought a few years back that we would yield so much success so quickly, but I did know that these athletes were extremely talented and maybe even more importantly, they were champion-minded,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Other local runners competing in the race included Milton’s Brody Bender, who finished 59th in 18:15, plus Warrior Run’s Caden Dufrene (64th, 18:21) and fellow Black Panther Timothy Marvin (81st, 18:47).
PIAA Class 2A Boys Cross Country Championshipat Parkview Cross Country Course, HersheyTeam standings (top 3 only):
1. Lewisburg, 57; 2. Central Cambria, 71; 3. Kennard-Dale, 81.
Individual results (top 10 and locals only): 1. Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood, 16:12; 2. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 16:37; 3. Weber Long, Greencastle-Antrim, 16:47; 4. Joel Beckwith, Indiana Area, 16:50; 5. Chris Hine, Holy Redeemer, 16:54; 6. Garrett Quinan, Kennard-Dale, 16:58; 7. Brock Pennington, North East, 16:59; 8. Toby Cree, Central Cambria, 17:07; 9. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 17:08; 10. Gabriel Nichols, Grove City, 17:13; 14. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 17:19; 18. Gianluca Perrone, Lew, 17:30; 23. Calvin Bailey, Lew, 17:36; 30. Bryce Ryder, Lew, 17:42; 44. Thomas Hess, Lew, 17:58; 58. Connor Murray, Lew, 18:14; 59. Brody Bender, Milton, 18:15; 63. Kieran Murray, Lew, 18:20; 64. Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run, 18:21; 81. Timothy Marvin, Milton, 18:47.
