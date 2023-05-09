SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — When the seeds for the District 4 Singles Tournament came out last week, Lewisburg’s Eddie Monaco IV and Will Cecchini knew that if everything worked out, they could very well meet each other in the finals.
Funny how things work out.
Monaco and Cecchini, both seeded players on opposite sides of the bracket, steamrolled their way to the finals where the top-seeded Monaco upended his seventh-seeded teammate, 6-1, 6-2, to repeat as District 4 champion Monday at the Central PA Tennis Center.
“It feels great (to repeat). Last year I set a goal to do it again and continue what I got going, and I’ve gotten to that goal, so it feels great,” said Monaco, who will savor this win even more because it came against Cecchini.
“Yeah, it does (feel more special). We’ve been playing against each other in practices all year making each other better, so to have him in the final with me and to play out a great match and have some great points and have some chuckles along the way, it was great.”
And with Monaco’s automatic berth into the PIAA Tournament (which begins Friday, May 26 at Hershey Racquet Club), Lewisburg coach Evan Lepovetsky was able to check off the first box on his postseason to-do list.
“We have five goals, and our No. 1 goal is for Lewisburg to represent District 4 (at states) in singles, doubles and team, so one box can be checked off,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “But we still have a good chunk of the postseason to go. We still have teams, and we still have doubles to think of, and I know my guys are ready for it and we have two leaders right here on the team that I know will help make it happen.”
Monaco, a junior, and Cecchini, a sophomore, clinched an all-Lewisburg final and made sure that at least one Green Dragon would be going to states after they made short work of their semifinal opponents.
First, Monaco beat No. 4-seeded Luke Hottenstein of Central Columbia, 6-2, 6-2; and moments later Cecchini got his win over unseeded Will Getz of Central Columbia, 6-2, 6-2.
“Hottenstein is a good player and he did good things, and it was a tough match, but I’ve just been doing the things I’ve been working on and played my game,” said Monaco. “It wasn’t my best game, but it was enough to get me through. That’s just how it goes sometimes.”
It is the first time since 2016 (when Galeton’s Tyler Dugan beat teammate Eli Trimbur in the D-4 final) that two players from the same team reached the championship match.
Cecchini, for one, was positive that he’d be facing his teammate in the final.
“I was sure, I was very sure. There’s not a whole lot of competition (in the District), and it just came down between me and Eddie,” Cecchini said. “It feels amazing — just Lewisburg all the way.
“I was just happy to give Getz his very first loss of the year,” added Cecchini. “I played really well there, but I just wish I would’ve played that well against Eddie.”
Monaco opened the finals by breaking his teammate’s serve, and then dished out an ace and a pair of service winners to go up 2-0.
Cecchini halved his deficit by holding his serve in the next game, but Monaco followed with three more service winners to win the next four games and take the first set 6-1.
Monaco got two more points off his serve to start the second set with a win, although he made things tougher on himself by committing a pair of double faults in that first game.
Regardless, Monaco continued to dominate with his serve.
Monaco took a 3-0 lead when all four points came as a result of his serve, and he would pick up three more points in that fashion the rest of the match.
And even though Cecchini picked up a couple of wins (to make the score 3-1 and then 4-2), Monaco would break his teammate’s serve one final time to close out the set 6-2 and win the match.
“Eddie had a pretty excellent service day — minus a couple of double faults there — so it gives me something to work on as a coach with him,” said Lepovetsky. “But, ultimately, they both had really good service days, and I think when it came to serves, it just came down to having a good, consistent and powerful serve.
“And for Eddie, it helped him come out on top,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
“It’s always nice to have a dominant finish to the tournament, but I felt like the score doesn’t fully show what the games were like,” said Monaco. “That last game, especially, there were some really tough points, but I am glad I got through it the way I did.
“I feel good going into states. I felt like last year was a good experience for me,” Monaco added. “I went into the state tournament a little nervous, but now since I have last year under my belt, I feel less nervous about going into it and maybe I can do something.”
Monaco will face District 6 champ Xane Whitesel of Juniata in his first-round match at 8 a.m. Whitesel beat Westmont’s Sebastian Masterson, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
