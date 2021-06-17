LEWISBURG – Lamont Moore has joined the Bucknell men’s basketball staff as manager of basketball operations, head coach Nathan Davis announced. Moore played for Davis for three years at Randolph-Macon, where he earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference and ODAC All-Academic honors during his standout collegiate career.
Moore has spent the last four years on the men’s basketball staff at VCU under head coach Mike Rhoades, first as a graduate assistant and since June 2019 as the Rams’ director of student-athlete development. In the latter role, he organized the team’s community engagement opportunities, he created and managed a life skills and professional development program, and he assisted the coaching staff with practice and game preparation, player development and recruiting.
“I recruited Lamont at Randolph-Macon, where he was a great player, and knowing the kind of person he is, he is a great addition to our staff,” said Davis. “Lamont has the personality, the temperament, and the basketball knowledge to be a great coach someday. He learned a ton about what it takes to be successful working under Coach Rhoades at VCU, and he is going to fit right in with our group at Bucknell.”
A native of Waverly, Va., Moore graduated from Randolph-Macon with a degree in economics and business in 2016, and he received his master’s degree in sports leadership from VCU in 2019. After compiling nearly 900 points and more than 450 rebounds during his playing days with the Yellow Jackets, Moore entered the coaching ranks as head coach of the JV boys basketball team at James River High School. He then moved on to VCU as a graduate assistant in June 2017.
In his new role at Bucknell, Moore will coordinate all areas of team logistics, including team travel and meals, recruiting, camps, and video editing.
Moore succeeds Dom Hoffman ’16, who recently departed Bucknell to pursue a new professional opportunity outside of coaching.
