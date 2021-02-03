LEWISBURG – On the heels of a weekend sweep of Lehigh, the Bucknell men’s basketball team claimed both of the Patriot League’s weekly awards on Tuesday. Senior forward John Meeks was named Patriot League Player of the Week for the second time in the last three weeks, while freshman guard Deuce Turner was voted as the Patriot League Rookie of the Week for the first time.
Meeks continued his torrid play against Lehigh, scoring 23 and 32 points in Bucknell’s victories on Saturday and Sunday. Meeks was also named Player of the Week on Jan. 19 after his 31-point, 11-rebound effort against Lehigh, and he is the first Bison to win multiple Player of the Week honors in the same season since 2017-18, when Zach Thomas did so a record seven times.
On Saturday in Bethlehem, Meeks logged 23 points and eight rebounds in an 84-70 victory. He was even better on Sunday, with 32 points in just 29 minutes of action in a 92-68 romp at Sojka Pavilion.
Meeks actually started Sunday’s contest 1-for-4 from the field in the opening five minutes, but he would only miss two more shots the rest of the way. He finished 11-for-16 from the field, 1-for-3 from the 3-point arc, and 9-for-9 from the foul line. Meeks also dished out three assists, and Bucknell outscored Lehigh by 37 points while he was on the floor.
Meeks went 19-for-20 from the foul line in the two games and is now shooting 87.9 percent from the line this season. In four games since returning from injury – all against Lehigh – he is averaging 24.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Meeks became the 19th player in school history to record multiple 30-point games in a career; he is the 12th different player with multiple 30-point games in a season; and he is the first Bucknell player ever to score 30 or more twice within a span of three games.
Turner turned in his best performance of the season in Saturday’s road victory. In 24 minutes off the bench, Turner scored a season-high 17 points and added four assists, three steals and two rebounds. He then added seven points and two more steals in 18 minutes in Sunday’s runaway win.
Turner has been the first guard off the bench throughout the season, and he is fourth on the team in scoring at 8.4 points per game.
Turner is the second Bison to win a Patriot League Rookie of the Week award this season, after Andre Screen was so honored after the first week of the campaign. This is the first time that two different Bucknell players garnered Rookie of the Week honors in the same season since 2014-15, when Nana Foulland and J.C. Show were both cited.
After an 0-4 start, the Bison have now won four straight games to level their season record at 4-4. That includes a 4-2 record in the Patriot League Central Division, where Bucknell is now assured of finishing no lower than second place.
The Bison are back in action on Saturday at Loyola at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
