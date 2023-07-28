Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 62 40 .608 _
Tampa Bay 62 43 .590 1½
Toronto 57 46 .553 5½
Boston 55 47 .539 7
New York 54 48 .529 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 54 50 .519 _
Cleveland 52 51 .505 1½
Detroit 46 57 .447 7½
Chicago 41 63 .394 13
Kansas City 29 75 .279 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 60 43 .583 _
Houston 58 45 .563 2
Los Angeles 54 49 .524 6
Seattle 52 50 .510 7½
Oakland 28 76 .269 32½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 64 36 .640 _
Philadelphia 55 47 .539 10
Miami 55 48 .534 10½
New York 48 54 .471 17
Washington 43 60 .417 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 46 .553 _
Cincinnati 56 48 .538 1½
Chicago 51 51 .500 5½
St. Louis 46 58 .442 11½
Pittsburgh 45 57 .441 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 58 43 .574 _
San Francisco 56 47 .544 3
Arizona 55 48 .534 4
San Diego 49 54 .476 10
Colorado 40 62 .392 18½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 8, Minnesota 7
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 5, Atlanta 3
Texas 13, Houston 5
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7
San Francisco 8, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0, 1st game
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Friday's Games
Detroit (Olson 1-4) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-6) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Curry 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Houston (Javier 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 8-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 8-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-3), 9:40 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 5, Colorado 4
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 3, San Diego 2
St. Louis 11, Arizona 7
Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 5, Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7
San Francisco 8, Oakland 3
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 3
Friday's Games
Detroit (Olson 1-4) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-6), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-4), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 6-8), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 8-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 8-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-3), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-1), 10:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 18 5 .783 —
Connecticut 18 6 .750 ½
Atlanta 13 11 .542 5½
Washington 12 11 .522 6
Chicago 9 14 .391 9
Indiana 6 18 .250 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 22 2 .917 —
Dallas 13 10 .565 8½
Minnesota 11 13 .458 11
Los Angeles 9 15 .375 13
Phoenix 6 17 .261 15½
Seattle 4 19 .174 17½
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 97, Washington 92
Thursday's Games
Los Angeles 81, Indiana 68
New York 95, Atlanta 84
Friday's Games
Minnesota at New York, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Women's World Cup Glance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Switzerland 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
New Zealand 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Philippines 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Norway 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
GROUP A
Thursday, July 20
New Zealand 1, Norway 0
Friday, July 21
Philippines 0, Switzerland 2
Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand 0, Philippines 1
Switzerland 0, Norway 0
Sunday, July 30
Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m.
Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m.
GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Nigeria 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Canada 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Australia 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Ireland 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
GROUP B
Thursday, July 20
Australia 1, Ireland 0
Nigeria 0, Canada 0
Wednesday, July 26
Canada 2, Ireland 1
Thursday, July 27
Australia 2, Nigeria 3
Monday, July 31
Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m.
Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m.
GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Spain 2 2 0 0 8 0 6
Japan 2 2 0 0 7 0 6
Costa Rica 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Zambia 2 0 0 2 0 10 0
GROUP C
Friday, July 21
Spain 3, Costa Rica 0
Saturday, July 22
Zambia 0, Japan 5
Wednesday, July 26
Japan 2, Costa Rica 0
Spain 5, Zambia 0
Monday, July 31
Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m.
Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m.
GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
China 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Haiti 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
GROUP D
Saturday, July 22
England 1, Haiti 0
Denmark 1, China 0
Friday, July 28
England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m.
China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
China vs. England, 7 a.m.
Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m.
GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
United States 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Portugal 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
Vietnam 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
GROUP E
Friday, July 21
United States 3, Vietnam 0
Sunday, July 23
Netherlands 1, Portugal 0
Wednesday, July 26
United States 1, Netherlands 1
Thursday, July 27
Portugal 2, Vietnam 0
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Portugal vs. United States, 3 a.m.
Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m.
GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
France 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Jamaica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Panama 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
GROUP F
Sunday, July 23
France 0, Jamaica 0
Monday, July 24
Brazil 4, Panama 0
Saturday, July 29
France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m.
Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Panama vs. France, 6 a.m.
Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m.
GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sweden 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Italy 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
South Africa 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Argentina 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
GROUP G
Sunday, July 23
Sweden 2, South Africa 1
Monday, July 24
Italy 1, Argentina 0
Thursday, July 27
Argentina 2, South Africa 2
Saturday, July 29
Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Argentina vs. Sweden, 3 a.m.
South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m.
GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Germany 1 1 0 0 6 0 3
Colombia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 6 0
GROUP H
Monday, July 24
Germany 6, Morocco 0
Colombia 2, South Korea 0
Sunday, July 30
South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m.
Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3
South Korea vs. Germany, 6 a.m.
Morocco vs. Colombia, 6 a.m.
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, Aug. 5
1A () vs. 2C (), 1 a.m.
1C () vs. 2A (), 4 a.m.
1E () vs. 2G (), 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
1G () vs. 2E (), 5 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 7
1D () vs. 2B (), 3:30 a.m.
1B () vs. 2D (), 6:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
1H () vs. 2F (), 4 a.m.
1F () vs. 2H (), 7 a.m.
QUARTERFINAL
Thursday, Aug. 10
W49 () vs. W51 (), 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11
W50 () vs. W52 (), 3:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12
W53 () vs. W55 (), 3 a.m.
W54 () vs. W56 (), 6:30 a.m.
SEMIFINAL
Tuesday, Aug. 15
W57 () vs. W58 (), 4 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
W59 () vs. W60 (), 6 a.m.
3RD PLACE FINAL
Saturday, Aug. 19
L61 (Wwc) () vs. L62 (Wwc) (), 4 a.m.
FINAL
Sunday, Aug. 20
W61 () vs. W62 (), 6 a.m.
