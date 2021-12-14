Girls basketball
Loyalsock 52
Milton 14
MILTON — The Black Panthers’ undefeated start to the season ended with a lopsided Heartland-II loss to the undefeated Lancers.
Milton (2-1, 0-1 HAC-II), which was held to just four points in the first half, next plays at Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Loyalsock 52, Milton 14at Milton
Loyalsock 12 18 7 15 — 52 Milton 4 0 6 4 — 14
Loyalsock (3-0) 52
Allyia Kennedy 6 0-0 12, Mia Patterson 6 4-6 16, Grace Baylor 2 0-0 4, Rhandie Jessell 2 0-0 4, Izzy Dadzie 1 0-0 2, Rylie French 2 0-0 6, Juile Ellis 0 0-0 0, Katie Ryder 1 0-2 2, Chloe Kennedy 2 0-0 6.
Totals:
22 4-9 52.
3-point goals:
French 2, Kennedy 2.
Milton (2-1) 14
Kiersten Stork 0 2-3 2, Leah Walter 0 0-0 0, Morgan Reiner 1 1-3 3, Abbey Kitchen 1 0-0 2, Kyla Rovenolt 1 3-4 5, Brooklyn Wade 1 0-2 2.
Totals:
4 6-12 14.
3-point goals:
None.
Shikellamy 56
Mifflinburg 15
SUNBURY – A near triple-double by Ella Shuck led the Wildcats, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Braves took the lopsided HAC-I victory.
Shuck scored nine points and had 10 rebounds and eight steals for Mifflinburg (0-2, 0-1 HAC-I), which next hosts Danville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Shikellamy 56, Mifflinburg 15At Shikellamy
Mifflinburg 4 0 10 1 – 15 Shikellamy 12 20 9 15 — 56
Mifflinburg (0-2) 15
Ella Shuck 1 7-13 9; Avery Metzger 1 0-0 2; Laine Martin 1 0-0 2; Meg Shively 0 0-0 0; Marissa Allen 0 1-2 1; Jayda Tilghman 0 1-4 1; Natalie Osborne 0 0-4 0.
Totals:
3 9-23 15.
3-point goals:
None.
Shikellamy 56
Taylor Sees 1 2-2 4; Melanie Minnier 3 1-2 7; Averi Dodge 1 0-2 2; Emma Bronowicz 9 2-4 20; Olivia Solomon 0 0-0 0; Tori Scheller 1 0-0 3; Paige Fausey 3 3-4 9; Blaire Balestrini 1 0-0 2; Allison Minnier 0 0-0 0; Nadia Smith 0 0-0 0; Lilie Wiest 1 3-4 5; Kiersten Strohecker 1 2-2 4; Natasha Kurtz 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21 13-20 56.
3-point goals:
Scheller.
Other area score:Mount Carmel 58, Northumberland Chr. 53Boys basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. 48
CMVT 26
BLOOMSBURG — A game-high 22 points from Ashton Canelo lifted the Lions to the nonleague victory. Thirteen of Canelo’s points came in the second half as Meadowbrook (2-1) outscored CMVT 30-10 to pull away.
Meadowbrook Chr. 48, CMVT 26At Columbia Montour Vo-Tech
MCS 9 9 20 10 – 48 CMVT 7 9 0 10 — 26
Meadowbrook (2-1) 48
Ashton Canelo 9 4-7 22; Gabe Rodrigues 0 0-0 0; Noah Smith 4 0-0 8; Michael Smith 0 2-3 2; Jacob Reed 3 0-2 8; Levi Erb 1 0-0 2; Jacob Bair 3 0-0 6.
Totals:
15 6-12 48.
3-point goals:
Reed 2.
CMVT 26
Joshua Krick 1 0-0 2; Ben Mottern 1 0-0 3; Owen Panikkar 2 0-2 5; Josh Bogart 0 0-0 0; Hunter Trometter 0 0-2 0; Lucas Eisenhuth 1 1-3 3; Toby Zajac 3 2-7 8; James Lloyd 1 2-3 5.
Totals:
9 5-20 26.
3-point goals:
Mottern, Panikkar.
Midd-West 64
Warrior Run 49
TURBOTVILLE — Despite seven 3-pointers from Mason Sheesley, and 10 overall in the game, the Defenders fell to the Mustangs in the Heartland-II matchup.
Sheesley finished with a game-high 21 points for Warrior Run (1-2, 0-1 HAC-II), plus Nathan Axtman added nine points for the Defenders.
Warrior Run hits the road to play Bloomsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Midd-West 64, Warrior Run 49At Warrior Run
Midd-West 14 19 21 10 – 64 Warrior Run 23 12 6 8 – 49
Midd-West (1-0) 64
Brandon Reid 3 5-6 12; Easton Erb 7 0-1 18; Garrett Leitzel 0 0-0 0; Trevor Sheaffer 0 0-0 0; Griffen Paige 6 2-2 17; Cole Shutt 7 0-3 14; Noah Romig 1 0-2 3.
Totals:
24 7-14 64.
3-point goals:
Erb 4, Paige 3, Reid, Romig.
Warrior Run (1-2)
Chase Beachel 1 2-4 5; Carter Marr 2 0-0 4; Nathan Axtman 4 0-2 9; Cooper Wilkins 1 0-0 3; Cody Goodspeed 1 0-0 2; Mason Sheesley 7 0-0 21; Ryan Newton 2 1-1 5.
Totals:
18 3-7 49.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 7, Wilkins, Axtman, Beachel.
Other area score:Shamokin 57, Mahanoy Area 38
