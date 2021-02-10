BETHLEHEM — The Patriot League has announced a complete slate of men’s and women’s basketball schedule adjustments for the final three weeks of the 2020-21 regular season. League play continues to be contingent on the League and its member institutions being able to conduct competition in ways that protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staffs and their communities. The revised schedule can be seen here.
The revised men’s and women’s basketball schedules focus on playing postponed games within the Patriot League’s three regional divisions for seeding League tournaments.
The 2021 Patriot League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will feature a reduced eight-team field. Two teams from each division will receive an automatic berth to the League championship based on their divisional record. The remaining two teams will qualify for the tournament based on their overall League record. Non-League games are not considered for tournament qualifications purposes.
The Bucknell men’s and women’s teams are currently on pause following a positive COVID-19 test within each of the Tier 1 groups. Both teams are scheduled to return to action on Feb. 20-21 against Lafayette, as previously scheduled. New to the schedule are games against American on the weekend of Feb. 27-28. The men will host American on Feb. 27 and travel to D.C. to face the Eagles the following day. The women will travel to American on Feb. 27 and then host the Eagles on Feb. 28 at Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison women’s team remains unbeaten at 8-0 on the season, marking the best start in program history. Meanwhile the men have won four straight games to level their record at 4-4 on the season. Both teams have clinched postseason berths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.