ALMEDIA — Milton’s boys and girls track and field teams swept their tri-meet against Central Columbia and Midd-West on Monday.
On the boys side for Milton, which took a 115-34 win over the Mustangs and a 98-52 win over the Blue Jays, the Black Panthers had three double-event winners.
Chris Aviles won the 100 (11.38) and the 200 (23.51), Ryan Bickhart won the 1600 (4:54.34) and the 3200 (10:46.63), plus Anthony Wendt took the high jump (5-8) and the pole vault (11-6).
In addition to getting wins from Dante Cook in the triple jump, Jace Brandt in the javelin and Cole Goodwin in the shot put, Milton also captured the 400 and 3200 relays.
For Milton’s girls, who took a 116-28 win over Midd-West and an 82-68 win over Central Columbia, the Black Panthers got a pair of double-event individual winners.
Riley Murray won the 100 hurdles (16.08) and the pole vault (9-6), and Mackenzie Lopez claimed the 300 hurdles (48.15) and the javelin (132-5).
Leah Walter (1600, 5:59.06), Emma East (3200, 13:18.83), Sara Dewyer (LJ, 15-9 3/4) and Anita Shek (shot put, 31-10 1/4) added wins for Milton, which also claimed the 3200R.
Boys
Milton Area 115.00 34.00 Midd-West High School
Milton Area 98.00 52.00 Central Columbia
At Central Columbia
3200R: 1. Milton, 8:47.33.
100H: 1. Cole Bradley, CC, 16.78; 2. Aiden Huntington, CC: 3. Brett Mercer, CC.
100: 1. Chris Aviles, M, 11.38; 2. Xzavier Minium, M; 3. Nicholas Shakausky, CC.
1600: 1. Ryan Bickhart, M, 4:54.34; 2. Rex Farr, M; 3. Addison Smargiasi, CC.
400R: 1. Milton, 44.88.
400: 1. Owen Solomon, MW, 52.16; 2. Greyson Shaud, CC; 3. Jacob Hunsinger, CC.
300IH: 1. Bradley, CC, 42.09; 2. Huntington, CC: 3. Ashton Krall, M.
800: 1. Noah Romig, MW, 2:05.84; 2. Anden Aitkins, MW; 3. Brody Bender, M.
200: 1. Aviles, M, 23.51; 2. Minium, M; 3. Shukausky, CC.
3200: 1. Bickhart, M, 10:46.63; 2. Ben Hummel, MW; 3. Smargiassi, CC.
1600R: 1. Midd-West, 3:40.11.
High jump: 1. Anthony Wendt, M, 5-8; 2. Joel Langdon, M; 3. Minium, M.
Pole vault: 1. Wendt, M, 11-6; 2. Brett Mercer, CC: 3. Zach Bailey, CC.
Long jump: 1. Eli Book, CC, 20-1 ¼; 2. Dante Cook, M; 3. Peyton Rearick, M.
Triple jump: 1. Cook, M, 39-2 ½; 2. Krall, M; 3. Shaud, CC.
Discus: 1. Ryland Portzline, MW, 113-5; 2. Dale-Curtis Mitchell, M; 3. Jonathan Hackenburg, M.
Javelin: 1. Jace Brandt, M, 156-9; 2. Connor Snyder, M; 3. Jacob Caudle, M.
Shot put: 1. Cole Goodwin, M, 47-5; 2. Maddix Karns, CC; 3. Nolan Miller, M.
Girls
Milton Area 116.00 28.00 Midd-West High School
Milton Area 82.00 68.00 Central Columbia
At Central Columbia
3200R: 1. Milton, 10:31.36.
100H: 1. Riley Murray, M, 16.08; 2. Camryn Pyle, MW; 3. Alexis Beaver, M.
100: 1. Liberty Gearinger, CC< 12.89; 2. Janae Bergey, M; 3. Mackenzie Lopez, M.
1600: 1. Leah Walter, M, 5:59.06; 2. Emma East, M; 3. Erin Prezioso, CC.
400R: 1. Central Columbia, 51.19.
400: 1. Alyssa Hoover, MW, 1:01.77; 2. Haley Bull, CC; 3. Alia Williams, CC.
300H: 1. Lopez, M, 48.15; 2. Pyle, MW; 3. Ava Rebuck, CC.
800: 1. Hoover, MW, 2:28.81; 2. Walter, M; 3. Madelyn Blake, CC.
200: 1. Liberty Gearinger, CC, 26.63; 2. Kendra Stout, CC: 3. Bergey, M.
3200: 1. East, M, 13:18.83; 2 Prezioso, CC; 3. Lillian Bennett, CC.
1600R: 1. Central Columbia, 4:17.07.
High jump: 1. Caitlyn Weatherill, CC, 4-10; 2. Murray, M; 3. Megan Minnig, CC.
Pole vault: 1. Murray, M, 9-6; 2. Ava Snyder, CC: 3. Weatherill, CC.
Long jump: 1. Sara Dewyer, M, 15-9 ¾; 2. Morgan Reiner, M; 3. Minnig, CC.
Triple jump: 1. Weatherill, CC, 32-7 ¾; 2. Dewyer, M; 3. Alyssa Heckman, MW.
Discus: 1. Tayla Schreffler, MW, 84-8 ½; 2. Anita Shek, M; 3. Keri Welliver, CC.
Javelin: 1. Lopez, M, 132-5; 2. Reiner, 118-10; 3. Shek, M.
Shot put: 1. Shek, M, 31-10 ¼; 2. Sydney Hunsinger, CC: 3. Mikaela Sullivan, CC.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 15,
Bellefonte 5
BELLEFONTE — Matt Spaulding, Alex Koontz, Collin Starr and Evan Gilger all recorded hat tricks as the Green Dragons cruised in the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League game.
Spaulding also had two assists in the game, as did Koontz and Starr, plus Gilger added an assist as well for Lewisburg (11-0).
Other players scoring goals for the Green Dragons were Rowen Martin, Quin Michaels (1G, 1A) and Derek Gessner.
Lewisburg next hosts Bellefonte at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Baseball
Danville 11,
Mifflinburg 3
MIFFLINBURG — The Ironmen exploded for four runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-0 lead and the Heartland-I victory over the Wildcats.
All runs for Mifflinburg (3-7) were scored in the sixth inning. Derek Hackenburg walked and scored a run, Zach Wertman singled and scored a run, and Jarrett Miller also walked and scored a run for the Wildcats against Danville (7-5).
Mifflinburg next plays at Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Danville 11, Mifflinburg 3
At Mifflinburg
Danville 320 402 0 – 11-16-2
Mifflinburg 000 003 0 – 3-5-1
Daniel Knight, Mason Raup (6), C. Geise (7) and Jake Gibson. Zeb Hufnagle, Luke Rocavec (2), Derek Hackenburg (4) and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Knight. LP: Hufnagle.
Top Danville hitters: Raup, 2-for-5, RBI, 2 runs scored; Reece McCarthy, 3-for-5, RBI, 2 runs; Knight, 1-for-3, 2 walks, 2 runs; Joey Delbo, 1-for-5, RBI, run; Gabe Benjamin, 1-for-4, walk, RBI, run; Lane Berkey, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; Garrett Hoffman, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Cole Duffy, 1-for-4; Connor Kozick, 3-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, 1-for-4; Andrew Diehl, 1-for-4; Troy Dressler, walk; Hackenburg, walk, run scored; Zach Wertman, 1-for-2, run; Ethan Shoemaker, 1-for-2; Jarrett Miller, walk, run; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-3.
Selinsgrove 13,
Lewisburg 2 (5 inn.)
LEWISBURG — The Seals led the Green Dragons by just a run after the third inning, but Selinsgrove tallied five runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to pull away for the Heartland-I victory.
Ryan Reich got the complete-game win for Selinsgrove (12-1, 10-0 HAC-I) as he limited Lewisburg (7-5, 5-5) to just two hits on the night.
Kaiden Wagner hit an RBI triple and scored a run, plus Max Mitchell had the other hit for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Central Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Selinsgrove 13, Lewisburg 2 (5 innings)
at Lewisburg
Selinsgrove 102 55 — 13-12-1
Lewisburg 002 00 — 2-2-2
Ryan Reich and Gannon Steimling. Jack Blough, Kaiden Wagner (5) and Shea Girton.
WP: Reich. LP: Blough.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Josh Domaracki, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Steimling, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBI; Teague Hoover, 1-for-3, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Tyler Swineford, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBI; Mason Richter, 1-for-3; Tucker Teats, 2-for-3, double, run; Caleb Hicks, 3 runs; Reich, 1-for-2, run; Benjamin Gearhart, 2 runs, RBI.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Wagner, 1-for-2, triple, RBI, run scored; Max Mitchell, 1-for-2.
Southern Columbia 4, Milton 0
MILTON – Senior pitcher Jacob Cambria threw a two-hit shutout as the Tigers beat the Black Panthers in the Heartland-II contest.
Dylan Reiff (1-for-2) and Austin Gainer (1-for-2) had the hits for Milton (3-10, 2-10) against Southern (9-4, 7-4), which scored twice in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead before the Tigers added another run in the fifth.
Milton next plays at Mount Carmel at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
