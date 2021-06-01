LEWISBURG – Here we go again folks.
The Lewisburg Green Dragons and the Crestwood Comets square off once again tonight, as the two teams face each other at 4 p.m. in a PIAA Class 2A first-round matchup at Lake Lehman High School.
This will be the second consecutive season that District 4 champ Lewisburg (12-4) and District 2 champ Crestwood (17-2) have scrapped in a first-round state playoff game.
In 2019 (the 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19) the Comets rolled to a 20-5 victory over the Green Dragons on their home turf at Crestwood High School.
Add to the fact that Crestwood took a convincing 16-3 win over Lewisburg in Mountain Top on April 17, the challenge of taking down the Wyoming Valley Conference champion Comets this time around seems even more daunting.
Coach John Vaji and his young Green Dragons are aware of what lies ahead, but they are ready to go at it and give it their best shot.
“Yes, the players know how challenging the game will be but are excited to play one of the best 2A teams in the state. They are looking forward to the challenge,” Vaji said.
Crestwood has several seniors on the team who played key roles in the playoff game two years ago, but for Lewisburg, the Green Dragons do not have a single senior on the roster.
Lewisburg’s youth no doubt played a role in that 13-goal loss earlier this season, though Vaji thinks his guys can put up a better effort the second time around.
“Crestwood lost several outstanding players from its team two years ago but have replaced them with very good players. The results from this year’s game informed us that they are a quality program that just reloads and not rebuild,” said Vaji.
““Crestwood is a very talented team. We will have to play an outstanding game to pull out the win. They beat us earlier in the season, but I feel we are a much better team than when we played them earlier.”
Just the fact that Lewisburg is back in states without a senior in its lineup just goes to show how competitive the team is this year.
“I think that shows the quality of lacrosse players we have on our team along with the character of the players. We talked from the beginning of the season that we need to get better each day,” said Vaji. “We hit a stretch earlier in the season where we lost three of four games, but it was against very good competition and the boys realized we could be a pretty good team.
“To their credit they continued to work hard, believed in each other and the coaching staff and ended up winning a district title (a tough 7-6 win over CSLL champ Selinsgrove) from their hard work and discipline,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
The Green Dragons’ four main scorers – Matt Spaulding, Alex Koontz, Collin Starr, Evan Gilger – are all juniors, and Vaji doesn’t think the lack of senior leadership or experience will affect his team.
“I don’t think (the lack of senior leadership) will hurt us at all. Our team has really grown this year and the players are eager to play and have gained valuable experience all year,” said Vaji. “I think earlier in the year this affected us, but now we are ready to go.
Koontz leads the team with 40 goals to go along with 17 assists, but Spaulding is the team leader in points (69) on 38 goals and 31 assists.
In addition, Starr has 43 points (29 goals/14 assists) and Gilger has 32 points (20 goals/12 assists).
All four players will be tasked with a lot from Vaji in today’s game.
“We will be asking them to take quality shots, and they may have to pass up a good shot for a great shot,” he said. “This game cannot be a shootout because Crestwood has an awful lot of firepower.”
Even if the Green Dragons don’t get the ball between the pipes, they have to value each possession against the Comets.
“We will have to make every possession count. If we don’t score, we will need to manage the clock and limit their offensive opportunities,” said Vaji. “We need to limit unforced turnovers and value every possession. We must play a disciplined game defensively and stay organized defensively and keep from playing a man down (limit our penalties).”
Defensively, fellow junior Jimmy Bailey must be a wall in front of the goal for Lewisburg.
“Jimmy will be huge. He had 16 saves in our game earlier this season with Crestwood. The entire defense will have to be on point,” said Vaji. “Communication will be a key. Players will need to know who is sliding and rotate properly when we are sliding to help.”
Regardless of the today’s outcome, the game will only bolster Lewisburg’s team and make the Green Dragons stronger next season.
“I think the competition will raise our level of play and show us where we want to get to next year. Having won the district title and having everybody back will put a huge bullseye on our back next year,” said Vaji. “Playing Crestwood will show us where we want to be next year. It should motivate us to work hard at our skill level during the offseason.”
