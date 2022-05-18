DANVILLE — Tuesday’s District 4 Class 2A semifinal against Danville was a tough pill to swallow for Lewisburg’s girls lacrosse team.
The No. 1-seeded Ironmen scored four goals in the opening 5 minutes of the game, and 14 total in the first half, to roll to a 19-2 victory over the No. 4 Green Dragons at Danville’s Ironmen Stadium.
However, with a young and inexperienced team, the Green Dragons likely won’t be suffering through these types of losses too much longer.
“It’s a tough (loss) and that was a tough game, but we have a lot of beginners,” said Lewisburg coach Jennifer Reish. “We’ve done better every time (we played) I think. Like, the score really doesn’t reflect it.
“I think my team has really grown and handled (the pressure) better. We’re a young team, so we’re coming on,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
As the top seed, Danville (13-2) already posed a formidable challenge to Lewisburg (4-11) before the game even started.
But when the Ironmen scored four quick goals right off the bat, it made the going much tougher for the Green Dragons.
Add in the fact Lewisburg couldn’t connect on some of its scoring chances in the first half, and things snowballed pretty quickly.
Elsa Fellon missed a free shot moments after Danville’s second goal, and instead of the Green Dragons being 2-1, the Ironmen worked the ball down the field to score again, and they kept scoring.
Lucy Pickle recorded a hat trick to lead Danville in the first half.
“I don’t think we capitalized on our opportunities offensively. We’ve been really working on it, but its one of those things where it just has to click with people individually, and we’ll get there,” said Reish.
“I think that’s the main thing, because it was a back-and-forth game. It didn’t look on the field like it showed on the scoreboard.”
The second half saw Lewisburg play a lot better, as well as get a goal from Ella Koontz, but the hole was too deep, especially when Addison Reidle scored her third and fourth goals of the game for the Ironmen.
“I feel really good about (scoring those two goals),” said Reish. “In lacrosse, there’s a big difference between a game that’s 24-1 and 19-3 (the scores of the previous two game Lewisburg played against Danville this year), so this was obviously more competitive than (those other two games).
“But I was really proud of my team. I thought they played more aggressively, because we tend to play a lot more reserved than Danville, so I thought we took it to them a little bit better this time,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
And despite the lopsided loss, competing in the District 4 playoffs will help the Green Dragons gain some much-needed experience and mature a little bit more as players.
That will especially be key as Lewisburg only losses three seniors — Alyssa Coleman, Ava Markunas and Reagan Wible.
“I have a lot of optimism for the future. I have some really talented young girls, and we’re just going to keep getting better,” said Reish. “This game shows the younger girls the speed of play. I mean, most of the new girls (the freshmen) on my team have never played in a game before, so coming out here playing in a fast-paced game like that makes them aware just how quickly they have to do things to score goals, and it’s really good experience to have that.”
District 4 Class 2A Semifinal
at Danville Area High School
First half
Dan-Lucy Pickle (unassisted), 23:40.
Dan-Addison Reidle (unassisted), 22:07.
Dan-Jera Strony (unassisted), 20:16.
Dan-Gianna Feldmann (unassisted), 20:00.
Dan-Pickle (unassisted), 19:33.
Lew-Callie Hoffman (unassisted), 19:04.
Dan-Feldmann (unassisted), 16:23.
Dan-Reidle (unassisted), 15:57.
Dan-Sarah Thompson (unassisted), 13:14.
Dan-Pickle (unassisted), 12:57.
Dan-Thompson (unassisted), 10:39.
Dan-Addy Palm (unassisted), 8:52.
Dan-Pickle (unassisted), 7:00.
Dan-Leah Auman (unassisted), 3:25.
Dan-Palm (unassisted), :17.9.
Second half
Dan-Reidle (unassisted), 24:15.
Dan-Strony (unassisted), 22:04.
Lew-Ella Koontz (unassisted), 20:13.
Dan-Reidle (unassisted), 18:19.
Dan-Palm (unassisted), 5:47.
Dan-Strony (unassisted), 3:24.
Shots: Danville, 25-12; Saves: Danville (Kaitlyn Gabel), 10; Lewisburg (Reagan Malloy), 6.
