ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 10/10 Penn State football team (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) dropped its first contest of the 2022 campaign by a score of 41-17 to No. 5/4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) in Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions’ defense held the Michigan offense to field goals on three of its four trips inside the red zone in the first half. It also recorded one of two Penn State touchdowns on the day, when Curtis Jacobs picked off a tipped pass and took it all the way to the end zone for a score. However, the Wolverine rushing attack gained significant momentum in the second half, with two 60-plus-yard touchdown runs by Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum, respectively, inflating the Michigan lead.
Penn State did its best to keep pace with the Wolverines, however only one offensive touchdown and one field goal on 268 yards of offense proved not enough.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Nittany Lions were led by Ji’Ayir Brown’s nine total tackles, all of which came in the first half. His performance was highlighted by an impressive one-arm tackle-for-loss inside the five-yard line to keep Michigan out of the end zone in the first half. Coziah Izzard pitched in with Penn State’s only sack of the day, as the Wolverine rushing attack diverted attention away from the quarterback.
Offensively, a few big plays resulted in scoring drives for the Nittany Lions, including a 62-yard run from Sean Clifford and a 48-yard reception for Harrison Wallace III, but Penn State struggled to push the ball downfield for the majority of the game.
