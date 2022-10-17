ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 10/10 Penn State football team (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) dropped its first contest of the 2022 campaign by a score of 41-17 to No. 5/4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) in Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions’ defense held the Michigan offense to field goals on three of its four trips inside the red zone in the first half. It also recorded one of two Penn State touchdowns on the day, when Curtis Jacobs picked off a tipped pass and took it all the way to the end zone for a score. However, the Wolverine rushing attack gained significant momentum in the second half, with two 60-plus-yard touchdown runs by Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum, respectively, inflating the Michigan lead.

