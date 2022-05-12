Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 22 8 .733 _ Tampa Bay 19 13 .594 4 Toronto 17 15 .531 6 Baltimore 13 18 .419 9½ Boston 11 20 .355 11½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 12 .600 _ Chicago 15 14 .517 2½ Cleveland 15 15 .500 3 Kansas City 10 18 .357 7 Detroit 9 22 .290 9½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 21 12 .636 _ Houston 19 11 .633 ½ Seattle 14 18 .438 6½ Texas 12 17 .414 7 Oakland 13 19 .406 7½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 21 11 .656 _ Atlanta 15 17 .469 6 Miami 14 17 .452 6½ Philadelphia 14 17 .452 6½ Washington 11 21 .344 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 12 .625 _ St. Louis 17 13 .567 2 Pittsburgh 13 17 .433 6 Chicago 11 19 .367 8 Cincinnati 7 24 .226 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 9 .690 _ San Diego 20 12 .625 1½ San Francisco 19 12 .613 2 Arizona 17 15 .531 4½ Colorado 16 15 .516 5 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3 N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5 Houston 5, Minnesota 0 Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1 Texas 6, Kansas City 4 Boston 9, Atlanta 4 L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0 Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3 Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2 Oakland 9, Detroit 0 Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings Atlanta 5, Boston 3 St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1 Kansas City 8, Texas 2 Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd. Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-2), 1:10 p.m. Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m. Houston (Garcia 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 2-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game Kansas City (Heasley 0-0) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2 Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4 Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3 Boston 9, Atlanta 4 San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 9, Colorado 2 Arizona 9, Miami 3 Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11 Miami 11, Arizona 3 Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2 San Francisco 7, Colorado 1 Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5 Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3 Atlanta 5, Boston 3 St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Washington (Adon 1-5), 1:05 p.m. Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m. Cincinnati (Overton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceMilwaukee 3, Boston 2
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89 Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86 Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101 Monday, May 9: Boston 116, Milwaukee 108 Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee 110, Boston 107 Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92 Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103 Friday, May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79 Sunday, May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108 Tuesday, May 10: Miami 120, Philadelphia 85 Thursday, May 12: Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, 3:30 p.m./7 p.m./8 p.m., TNT
Western ConferencePhoenix 3, Dallas 2
Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114 Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109 Friday, May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94 Sunday, May 8: Dallas 111, Phoenix 101 Tuesday, May 10: Phoenix 110, Dallas 80 Thursday, May 12: Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m./9:30 p.m., TNT
Golden State 3, Memphis 2
Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116 Tuesday, May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101 Saturday, May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112 Monday, May 9: Golden State 101, Memphis 98 Wednesday, May 11: Memphis 134, Golden State 95 Friday, May 13: Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT
WNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000 — Atlanta 2 0 1.000 ½ Chicago 1 1 .500 1½ New York 1 1 .500 1½ Indiana 1 2 .333 2 Connecticut 0 1 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 1 .667 — Las Vegas 2 1 .667 — Phoenix 1 1 .500 ½ Seattle 1 2 .333 1 Minnesota 0 3 .000 2 Dallas 0 1 .000 1 ___
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana 82, Minnesota 76 Washington 89, Las Vegas 76 Wednesday’s Games Atlanta 77, Los Angeles 75 Chicago 83, New York 50 Phoenix 97, Seattle 77
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCECarolina 3, Boston 2
Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1 Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2 Friday, May 6: Boston 4, Carolina 2 Sunday, May 8: Boston 5, Carolina 2 Tuesday, May 10: Carolina 5, Boston 1 Thursday, May 12: Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m. x-Saturday, May 14: Boston at Carolina, TBA
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2 Saturday, May 7: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4 Monday, May 9: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2 Wednesday, May 11: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. x-Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2
Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0 Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3 Friday, May 6: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2 Sunday, May 8: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Tuesday, May 10: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3 Thursday, May 12: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. x-Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
Florida 2, Washington 2
Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2 Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1 Saturday, May 7: Washington 6, Florida 1 Monday, May 9: Florida 3, Washington 2, OT Wednesday, May 11: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13: Florida at Washington, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Washington at Florida, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCECalgary 2, Dallas 2
Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0 Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0 Saturday, May 7: Dallas 4, Calgary 2 Monday, May 9: Calgary 4, Dallas 1 Wednesday, May 11: Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 13: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Calgary, TBA
Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2
Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3 Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0 Friday, May 6: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2 Sunday, May 8: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0 Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4, OT Thursday, May 12: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. x-Saturday, May 14: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Colorado 4, Nashville 0
Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2 Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT Saturday, May 7: Colorado 7, Nashville 3 Monday, May 9: Colorado 5, Nashville 3
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2
Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0 Wednesday, May 4: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2 Friday, May 6: Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1 Sunday, May 8: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 Thursday, May 12: Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. x-Saturday, May 14: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 221 Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197 Providence 72 36 25 5 6 83 199 192 WB/Scranton 76 35 33 4 4 78 209 225 Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209 Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226 Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225 Lehigh Valley 76 29 32 10 5 73 195 239
North DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 72 43 20 8 1 95 246 206 Syracuse 76 41 26 7 2 91 242 229 Laval 72 39 26 5 2 85 246 231 Belleville 72 40 28 4 0 84 219 218 Rochester 76 37 29 7 3 84 254 270 Toronto 72 37 30 4 1 79 243 244 Cleveland 76 28 35 8 5 69 207 262
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 76 50 16 5 5 110 261 194 Manitoba 72 41 24 5 2 89 228 204 Milwaukee 76 39 28 5 4 87 229 228 Rockford 72 37 30 4 1 79 223 221 Texas 72 32 28 6 6 76 219 230 Iowa 72 32 31 5 4 73 202 209 Grand Rapids 76 33 35 6 2 74 209 240
Pacific DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 68 45 16 5 2 97 242 185 Ontario 68 41 18 5 4 91 259 219 Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207 Abbotsford 68 39 23 5 1 84 230 200 Bakersfield 68 37 21 5 5 84 225 192 Henderson 68 35 28 4 1 75 209 203 San Diego 68 28 33 4 3 63 197 223 Tucson 68 23 39 5 1 52 182 268 San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2 Utica 6, Rochester 3 Stockton 3, Bakersfield 1
Wednesday’s Games
Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 1 Manitoba 5, Milwaukee 2 Colorado 10, Ontario 1 Stockton 3, Bakersfield 2
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.