Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 35 25 .583 _ Philadelphia 33 33 .500 5 Atlanta 30 35 .462 7½ Washington 30 35 .462 7½ Miami 29 39 .426 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 38 30 .559 _ Milwaukee 38 30 .559 _ Cincinnati 35 31 .530 2 St. Louis 35 33 .515 3 Pittsburgh 23 44 .343 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 43 25 .632 _ Los Angeles 41 27 .603 2 San Diego 38 32 .543 6 Colorado 28 41 .406 15½ Arizona 20 49 .290 23½

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Miami 0 Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1 Colorado 8, San Diego 7 Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 3 Boston 10, Atlanta 8 San Francisco 13, Arizona 7 Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 7-1), 3:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-4), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Gant 4-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 8:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 4-6), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Miami at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 26 .623 _ Boston 42 27 .609 1 New York 35 32 .522 7 Toronto 33 33 .500 8½ Baltimore 22 45 .328 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 43 25 .632 _ Cleveland 37 28 .569 4½ Kansas City 30 37 .448 12½ Detroit 29 39 .426 14 Minnesota 27 41 .397 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 43 27 .614 _ Houston 39 28 .582 2½ Seattle 34 36 .486 9 Los Angeles 33 35 .485 9 Texas 25 43 .368 17

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4 N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2 Cleveland 8, Baltimore 7 Houston 8, Texas 4 Boston 10, Atlanta 8 Minnesota 7, Seattle 2 Thursday’s Games Baltimore (López 2-7) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-1), 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-2), 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 4-3), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Manning 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1), 9:38 p.m. Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2) at Seattle (Dunn 1-3), 10:10 p.m. Friday’s Games Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 26 11 .703 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 20 17 .541 6 Toledo (Detroit) 20 17 .541 6 St. Paul (Minnesota) 18 20 .474 8½ Columbus (Cleveland) 16 21 .432 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 13 24 .351 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 12 24 .333 13½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 25 11 .694 — Worcester (Boston) 24 14 .632 2 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 19 19 .500 7 Buffalo (Toronto) 18 18 .500 7 Rochester (Washington) 15 23 .395 11 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 27 .289 15

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 25 12 .676 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 24 13 .649 1 Jacksonville (Miami) 22 15 .595 3 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 20 18 .526 5½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 14 21 .400 10 Memphis (St. Louis) 15 23 .395 10½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 14 23 .378 11

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo 14, Columbus 10 Lehigh Valley 8, Worcester 2 Charlotte 11, Jacksonville 2 Scranton W/B 10, Syracuse 7, 10 innings Durham 7, Norfolk 5 Rochester 2, Buffalo 0 Indianapolis 6, Memphis 1 Gwinnett 9, Nashville 3 St. Paul 2, Iowa 0 Louisville 8, Omaha 5

Thursday’s Games

Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 24 13 .649 — Portland (Boston) 22 16 .579 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 23 .378 10 Hartford (Colorado) 12 26 .316 12½ Reading (Philadelphia) 12 26 .316 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 26 .297 13

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 26 10 .722 — Erie (Detroit) 24 13 .649 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 23 14 .622 3½ Akron (Cleveland) 21 15 .583 5 Richmond (San Francisco) 21 17 .553 6 Harrisburg (Washington) 13 24 .351 13½

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 7, Reading 2 Hartford 6, New Hampshire 4, game 1 Hartford 8, New Hampshire 7, game 2 Bowie 1, Akron 0 Portland 5, Binghamton 4 Richmond 5, Somerset 7, 11 innings Altoona 4, Erie 2

Thursday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, noon Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 21 15 .583 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 16 .556 1 Wilmington (Washington) 19 17 .528 2 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 16 20 .444 5 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 11 24 .314 9½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 25 13 .658 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 21 17 .553 4 Greenville (Boston) 21 17 .553 4 Rome (Atlanta) 20 18 .526 5 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 18 20 .474 7 Asheville (Houston) 17 20 .459 7½ Hickory (Texas) 13 25 .342 12

Wednesday’s Games

Rome 5, Bowling Green 0, game 1 Bowling Green at Rome, game 2 Asheville 7, Aberdeen 5 Winston-Salem 3, Greensboro 2 Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 2 Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 4 Greenville 6, Hickory 5

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2, 5:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

College baseball

NCAA College World Series

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

Omaha, Neb.

(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)

Saturday, June 19

Game 1 — No. 9 Stanford vs. N.C. State, 2 p.m. Game 2 — No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Arizona, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 20 Game 3 — No. 3 Tennessee vs. Virginia, 2 p.m. Game 4 — Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Monday, June 21

Game 5 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m. Game 6 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. Game 8 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 24

Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Game 11 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. Game 12 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

x-Game 13 — 2 p.m. x-Game 14 — 7 p.m.

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 28: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 30: 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Brooklyn 3, Milwaukee 2

Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Thursday, June 10: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83 Sunday, June 13: Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96 Tuesday, June 15: Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108 Thursday, June 17: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 2

Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102 Friday, June 11: Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111 Monday, June 14: Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100 Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta 109, Philadelphia 106 Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD

Western Conference

Phoenix 4, Denver 0

Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Wednesday, June 9: Phoenix 123, Denver 98 Friday, June 11: Phoenix 116, Denver 102 Sunday, June 13: Phoenix 125, Denver 118

L.A. Clippers 3, Utah 2

Tuesday, June 8: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, June 10: Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111 Saturday, June 12: L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106 Monday, June 14: L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104 Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers 110, Utah 111 Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 8 3 .727 — New York 6 5 .545 2 Atlanta 5 6 .455 3 Chicago 5 7 .417 3½ Washington 4 6 .400 3½ Indiana 1 12 .077 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 11 2 .846 — Las Vegas 9 3 .750 1½ Los Angeles 5 5 .500 4½ Dallas 5 6 .455 5 Phoenix 5 7 .417 5½ Minnesota 4 6 .400 5½

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 87, Indiana 70 Chicago 105, Minnesota 89 Las Vegas 100, New York 78

Wednesday’s Games

Los Angeles 85, Phoenix 80

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m. Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m. New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s Games Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m. Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Vegas 1, Montreal 1

Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal 3, Vegas 2 Friday, June 18: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 22: Montreal at Vegas, TBA x-Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, TBA x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA

Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Islanders 1

Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Monday, June 21: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 23: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Brandon Brennan outright to Worcester (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Yacksel Rios and added to the active roster. Optioned INF Michael Chavis to Worcester. HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Kyle Tucker on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Abraham Toro from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Caleb Thielbar from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax and RHP Shaun Anderson to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Signed 2B Wilbis Santiago to a minor league contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned OF Ryan LaMarre from his rehab assignment and from the 10-day IL, then outrighted him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Ramon Laureano from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Skye Bolt to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Collin McHugh on the 10-day IL. TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Signed 3B Trey Hair to a minor league contract. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Carl Edwards on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Travis Bergen to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Patrick Murphy from the 60-day IL. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Tucker Davidson on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). CHICAGO CUBS — Selected RHP Robert Stock from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa. Placed RHP Dillon Maples on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Iowa. Transferred C P.J. Higgins from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Mike Hauschild from the Lexington Legends (Atlantic League). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of OF Steven Souza Jr. Designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment. MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of 3B Deven Marrero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Luis Madero for assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RHP Ryan Weber off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Chad Sobotka outright to Nashville. Reinstated RHP Patrick Murphy from the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Travis Bergen from the 10-day IL and optioned to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP C.J. Edwards on the 10-day IL. NEW YORK METS — Sent RF Michael Conforto to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed 2B Jean Segura on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Nick Maton from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso (Triple-A West). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Luis Garcia from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed INF Starlin Castro on the restricted list. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LEXINGTON LEGENDS — Acquired RHP J.J. Hoover from Kansas City (American Association). Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Dylan Jones. Released RHP Paul Young. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with C Gian Martenilli. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Acquired INF Nikola Vasic from Gary (American Association). FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Suspended TE Chase Harrell for one-year for violating the league’s PED policy. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Jeff Badet. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Teven Jenkins to a four-year contract. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Dominick Wood-Anderson. Waived RB B.J. Emmons. HOCKEY Minor League East Coast Hockey League GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Sam Jardine and F Patrick Bajkov from reserve. Placed F Shawn Cameron and D Gordi Myer on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned G Tomas Romero, D Mohamed Traore, D Mamadou Fall, M Bryce Duke, M Alvaro Quezada, F Christian Torres, D Tony Leone and F Danny Musovski to Las Vegas Lights FC (USL). PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed head coach Jim Curtin to a multi-year contract extension. USL Championship USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Named Mark Cartwright sporting director. COLLEGE DREW — Named Drew Eberly head baseball coach. MARQUETTE — Named Kelly Komara and Tasha Taylor assistant women’s basketball coaches. ST. JOHN’S — Named Aliann Pompey head coach of women’s track and field and cross country. Named Tyler Watson men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach. SYRACUSE — Named Dave Pietramala assistant men’s lacrosse coach. VANDERBILT — Named Andrew Allegretta director of radio broadcasting and Kevin Ingram has been elevated to director of digital operations.

