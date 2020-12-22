HARRISBURG — Data released Tuesday by the state Department of Health showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 209 over six area counties. Fifteen new deaths were reported.
Eight new deaths were reported in Union County, seven in Snyder County, four in Lycoming County, one in Northumberland County and one in Columbia County. Only Montour County, in which two cases were removed, was no new death reported among six area counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 59 in Union County, 44 in Northumberland County, 66 in Lycoming County, 29 in Columbia County and 13 in Snyder County.
Statewide, 9,962 new cases were reported, along with 231 new deaths.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 3,975 cases (197 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 4,590 cases (98 deaths)
• Union County, 2,344 cases (35 deaths)
• Columbia County, 2,158 cases (58 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,498 cases (34 deaths)
• Montour County, 819 cases (19 deaths)
