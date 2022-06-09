MILTON — Montandon Post 841 bounced back from a five-run deficit to come back and beat Mifflinburg Post 410, 6-5, in Susquehanna Valley American Legion League action Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Mifflinburg (2-2) scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-0 lead, but Montandon (2-0) rallied in the sixth.
Austin Gainer, Logan Shrawder, Ethan Russell and Chase Knarr all had hits in the sixth for Post 841, with Russell and Knarr both getting RBIs to key the comeback.
“The guys didn’t give up. They were down 5-0 going into the sixth, so they are a team full of fighters,” said Montandon manager Mark Artley.
Post 410 has now lost two straight games after faltering down the stretch in Wednesday’s matchup.
Mifflinburg, however, had the game’s tying run in scoring position when Cyruss Scholvin doubled with two outs in the seventh. Lucas Whittaker followed with a single and Scholvin was waved home, but he was thrown out at the plate to end the game.
“Today we played well for five innings, but our pitching fell apart in the sixth,” said Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski. “I’m proud that the guys stayed in the game though. Hat’s off to Montandon today.”
Montandon will look to stay undefeated when it hosts Danville at 5:45 p.m. Friday, and at the same time Mifflinburg will be hosting Sunbury/Norry.
Montandon 6, Mifflinburg 5
at Veterans Memorial Park, Milton
Mifflinburg 001 400 0 — 5-7-2
Montandon 000 006 x — 6-5-2
Luke Rokavec, Lucas Whittaker (6), Cyruss Scholvin (7) and Whittaker, Birch Harvey (6). Gehrig Baker, Chase Knarr (4) and Aidan Keiser.
WP: Knarr. LP: Whittaker.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Derek Hackenburg, 2-for-3, double, run scored; Scholvin, double
Top Montandon hitters: Knarr, 2-for-3, RBI, run scored; Ethan Russell, single, RBI.
