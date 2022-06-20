SELINSGROVE — The Major Division softball teams from Mifflinburg and Warrior Run both fell in their opening games of the District 13 Little League Tournament over the weekend at East Snyder Park.
Mifflinburg fell 11-1 to Danville on Saturday, and Warrior Run was edged by Selinsgrove 9-8 on Sunday.
Warrior Run and Selinsgrove both fall into the elimination bracket and they will play in a win-or-go-home game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In Junior Division play, Friday’s game between Selinsgrove and Berwick was not played due to Selinsgrove pulling out of the tournament. Berwick will get an automatic entry into the PA State Tournament.
American Legion
Sunbury/Norry 13,
Montandon 3 (5 inn.)
NORTHUMBERLAND — Sunbury/Northumberland blew the game wide open with a five-run fourth inning to roll to the Susquehanna Valley American Legion League win over Montandon Post 841 on Sunday.
Montandon (3-2) was held to just three hits by Sunbury/Norry (4-1) pitching.
Post 841 next plays at Mifflinburg at 5:45 p.m. today.
