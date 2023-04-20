MILTON — The outcome of Wednesday’s contest between Milton and Selinsgrove looked like it may have come on the gridiron, but it came on the diamond as the Seals roughed up the Black Panthers 21-8 in a Heartland-I slugfest.
Selinsgrove (7-2, 6-1 HAC-I) tallied eight runs in the second inning to jump out to an 11-0 lead, but Milton (2-5, 2-4) put four runs on the board in the bottom of the second to keep it close.
Although the Seals’ lead grew to 15-4 in the top of the third, the Black Panthers answered back with another four-run inning.
But that would be it for Milton as Selinsgrove put a five-spot on the board in the fifth to end the game early.
Catcher Aiden Keiser hit a solo home run in the third for Milton, plus Logan Shrawder doubled and drove in a run and Dom Lytle had a hit, two walks and two runs scored in the defeat.
Milton next hosts Central Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Selinsgrove 21, Milton 8 (5 inn.)
at Milton
Selinsgrove 384 15 — 21-11-2
Milton 044 00 — 8-4-5
Jacob Anders, Mark Pastore (3), Ben Gephart (3) and Gannon Steimling. Luke Goodwin, Gehrig Baker (2), Brayden Gower (5), Quinn Keister (5) and Aiden Keiser.
WP: Anders. LP: Goodwin.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Caleb Hicks, 2-for-5, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Ben Gearhart, walk, 3 runs; Mason Richter, 1-for-3, double, 2 walks, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Tyler Swineford, 4 walks, 4 runs; Gephart, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, walk, 6 RBI, run; Steimling, 1-for-1, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Tucker Teats, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Anders, 1-for-2, walk, run; Josh Domaraki, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI.
Top Milton hitters: Keiser, 1-for-3, HR (3rd, solo), walk, RBI, run; Goodwin, 1-for-2, walk, run; Logan Shrawder, 1-for-3, double, RBI, run; Avery Reiff, walk, run; Dominic Lytle, 1-for-1, 2 walks, 2 runs; Landon Tillson, walk, 2 runs; Keister, walk, RBI.
Mifflinburg 9,
Danville 6
MIFFLINBURG – The Wildcats scored all nine of their runs in the first three innings before needing to hold off a late rally by the Ironmen to take the Heartland-I victory.
Zeb Hufnagle led Mifflinburg (6-3 overall) at the plate. He batted 3-for-4, hit a two-run home run the second inning, doubled and drove in a total of three runs and scored three times.
Lucas Whittaker added a 2-for-3 day that included a triple and three RBI, plus Troy Dressler tripled in three at-bats and also drove in a run.
Danville (4-4, 0-2) tightened up the game in the seventh by plating four runs.
However, the 1-2 pitching combination of starter Lucas Kurtz and reliever Derek Hackenberg allowed the Wildcats to hold on for the victory.
Mifflinburg next hosts Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 9, Danville 6
At Mifflinburg
Danville 101 000 4 – 6-9-4
Mifflinburg 243 000 x – 9-11-2
C. Persing, W. Shultz (4), M. Raup (6) and Raup, L. Diehl. Lucas Kurtz, Derek Hackenberg and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Kurtz. LP: Persing.
Top Danville hitters: Raup, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; C Duffy, walk, run; R McCarthy, 2-for-4, triple, RBI, run; C Geise, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; W Shultz, 1-for-3, walk, run; Diehl, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; D Walker, 1-for-1, RBI.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored; Zeb Hufnagle, 3-for-4, HR (2nd, 1 on), double, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Troy Dressler, 1-for-3, triple, walk, RBI, run; Whittaker, 2-for-3, triple, 3 RBI; Kurtz, 1-for-3, walk; Luke Rokavec, 1-for-3, walk; Kaiden Kmett, 1-for-3, double, walk, run; Jarrett Miller, walk, run; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-2, run.
Central Columbia 7,
Lewisburg 6
ALMEDIA — The Green Dragons rallied late, but their comeback fell just short as the Blue Jays held on for the Heartland-II victory.
Lewisburg (4-6 overall) trailed 7-2 after the fourth inning, but the Green Dragons scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings before adding to their rally in the seventh.
After Logan Heyman scored on a fielder’s choice, Cohen Hoover reached on an error that brought Ryan Metta-Rogan home to get Lewisburg to within a run with two outs.
Michael Casale kept the rally alive with an infield single, but Jack Blough fouled out to end the game.
Casale, Heyman, Metta-Rogan and Landen Wagner all had two hits apiece to lead Lewisburg on the night against Central (4-2).
Lewisburg next hosts Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Central Columbia 7, Lewisburg 6
at Central Columbia
Lewisburg 010 111 2 — 6-12-2
Central 004 300 x — 7-9-1
Max Mitchell, Cohen Hoover and Shea Girton. Ioannis Stout, Logan Welkom and Jansen Sarisky.
WP: Stout. LP: Mitchell.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Landen Wagner, 2-for-4, walk, RBI, run scored; Hoover, 1-for-5; Michael Casale, 2-for-3, 2 walks; Jack Blough, 2 walks; Girton, run; Mitchell, 2-for-4, run; Logan Heyman, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Ryan Metta-Rogan, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Derek Asche, 1-for-3, RBI.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Larson Kocher, walk, run scored; Bryce Derr, 1-for-4, double, RBI, run; Welkom, 2-for-4, run; Sarisky, 1-for-4, double, RBI, run; Stout, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Alex Zeisloft, 2-for-2, double, walk, 2 RBI, run; Ryan Hons, 1-for-2, walk, RBI; Derik Fester, walk; Parker Day, 1-for-3, run.
Southern Columbia 8,
Warrior Run 6
CATAWISSA — The Defenders let a three-run lead slip away when the Tigers scored four runs in the third before needing to hold onto a Heartland-III victory.
Landon Polcyn, who got roughed up on the mound early in the game, batted 2-for-3 and had two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI. Stone Allison led the way however by batting 3-for-3 and driving in two runs. Ryan Four also doubled and drove in two runs for Warrior Run (4-5 overall).
The Defenders will stay on the road and play at Mount Carmel on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia 8, Warrior Run 6
at Southern Columbia
Warrior Run 022 010 1 — 6-6-5
Southern 104 111 x — 8-7-3
Landon Polcyn, Mason Sheesley (3), Owen Reese (6) and Aden Lewis. Conner Dunkelberger, Guy Longenberger (6) and Charles Hopper.
WP: Dunkleberger. LP: Polcyn.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Sheesley, walk, run scored; Griffen Harrington, run; Polcyn, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, walk, RBI, 3 runs; Stone Allison, 3-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; Ryan Foura, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI.
Top Southern Columbia hitters: L Murphy, 2 runs scored; Dunkelberger, 1-for-4, run; Hunter Sharrow, 1-for-2, HR, 3 runs, RBI; Caden Hopper, 3-for-4, 3 RBI, run; Charles Hopper, 1-for-2, walk, RBI; Nathan Gallagher, 1-for-2, 2 RBI
