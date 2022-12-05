WILLIAMSPORT — Mifflinburg senior heavyweight Emmanuel Ulrich got his final season for the Wildcats off to an excellent start when he pinned his way to a title at the Top Hat Tournament Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
Ulrich, a two-time state medalist, picked up three pins on Saturday, with two coming in the opening period. He claimed the 285-pound title win a pin over South Western’s Ayden Wysocki in 1:56.
At the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic on Saturday, Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner, a fellow state qualifier, finished fourth at 121 pounds.
Boys basketballMilton Tip-Off TournamentChampionship gameNorthwest Area 55,Milton 45MILTON – Despite an 11-0 run to start the game, the Black Panthers allowed the Rangers to get in the game as the visitors pulled away for the victory in the championship game of the Milton Tip-Off Tournament.
Xzavier Minium tallied 12 points and Luke DeLong added 10 for Milton (1-1).
Northwest (2-0) ended the opening period with an 8-0 run, and the Rangers went into the half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that resulted in the team’s first lead of the night.
The Black Panthers fought back in the final period to cut their deficit to a bucket, but Northwest hit some clutch free throws in the waning moments to hold on.
Northwest 8 18 15 14 – 55
Taylor Yaple 11 5-7 31 Hufford 3 2-3 9; J. Miner 3 0-0 8; R. Miner 0 2-2 2; O. Day 2 0-0 5; Pierontoni 0 0-0 0; Shea 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-12 55.
3-point goals: Yaple 4, J. Miner 2, Hufford, Day.
Xzavier Minium 4 4-5 12; Ashton Krall 3 0-2 6; Rylin Scott 2 0-0 6; Luke DeLong 3 4-4 10; Nijel Hunter 4 0-0 9; Jace Brandt 1 0-1 2. Totals: 17 8-12 45.
3-point goals: Scott 2, Hunter.
JV score: Northwest, 24-22.
Bucktail Tournament Warrior Run 77, Bucktail 43
FARWELL — Mason Sheesley knocked down 10 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 36 points as the Defenders won the consolation game over the host Bucks on Saturday.
Chase Beachel added seven points and Ryan Newton chipped in six for Warrior Run (1-1).
Warrior Run 18 13 29 17 – 77
Gary Whipp 0 0-0 0; Brady Pentz 6 1-4 13; Nate Steele 1 0-0 2; Will Steele 2 0-0 6; Tanner Pettingill 3 2-4 8; Braylon Fantaski 4 0-0 12; Malaki Burger 0 0-0 0; Xander Shearer 0 0-0 0; Kyler Friese 1 0-0 2; Talan Ditty 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-8 43.
3-point goals: Fantaski 4, W. Steele 2.
Chase Beachel 3 0-0 7; Griffen Harrington 1 0-0 2; Jake Bruckhart 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 2 0-0 4; Nate Axtman 2 0-0 4; Cooper Wilkins 1 0-0 2; Aden Lewis 1 3-3 5; James Keifer 1 0-0 3; Aiden McKee 2 1-2 5; Mason Sheesley 13 0-0 36; Gavin Gorton 0 1-2 1; Mason Hulsizer 1 0-0 2; Landon Polcyn 0 0-0 0; Ryan Newton 3 0-2 6. Totals: 30 5-9 77.
3-point goals: Sheesley 10, Keifer, Beachel.
JV score: WR 71, St. Joe’s 49. High scorers: WR, Harrington, 23; Polcyn, 18.
Shamokin Tip-Off Tournament Shamokin 69, Lewisburg 54
COAL TOWNSHIP — Cam Michaels and Henry Harrison scored 21 points apiece, but they went for naught as the Green Dragons fell to the Indians in the championship game of the Shamokin Tip-Off Tournament.
Lewisburg 9 14 13 15 – 54
Shamokin 19 16 15 19 — 69
Cam Michaels 10 1-1 21; Henry Harrison 9 2-2 21; Wade Young 2 0-0 5; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Charlie Landis 0 0-0 0; Dylan Dershem 2 1-2 5; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Neyshaun Mabry 0 0-0 0; Derek Asche 0 0-0 0; Tsogtou Batbaatar 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 4-5 54.
3-point goals: Harrison, Young.
Price 1 0-0 2; Hile 11 3-4 27; Mattern 3 0-0 8; Delbaugh 1 0-0 2; Annis 2 0-0 6; LItchy 4 2-2 13; Leffler 0 0-0 0; Shuey 5 1-1 11; Renn 0 0-0 0; Leiby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 6-7 69.
3-point goals: Litchy 3, Annis 2, Mattern 2, Hile 2.
