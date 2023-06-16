Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 50 22 .694 _ Baltimore 43 25 .632 5 New York 39 30 .565 9½ Toronto 38 32 .543 11 Boston 34 35 .493 14½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 35 34 .507 _ Cleveland 32 36 .471 2½ Chicago 30 39 .435 5 Detroit 28 39 .418 6 Kansas City 18 50 .265 16½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 42 26 .618 _ Houston 39 30 .565 3½ Los Angeles 39 32 .549 4½ Seattle 33 34 .493 8½ Oakland 19 52 .268 24½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 43 26 .623 _ Miami 38 31 .551 5 Philadelphia 35 34 .507 8 New York 32 36 .471 10½ Washington 27 40 .403 15
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 34 33 .507 _ Milwaukee 34 34 .500 ½ Cincinnati 34 35 .493 1 Chicago 31 37 .456 3½ St. Louis 27 42 .391 8
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 41 28 .594 _ Los Angeles 38 30 .559 2½ San Francisco 36 32 .529 4½ San Diego 33 35 .485 7½ Colorado 29 42 .408 13
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2 Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game Toronto 3, Baltimore 1 Boston 6, Colorado 3 N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings Houston 5, Washington 4 Texas 6, L.A. Angels 3 Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4 San Diego 5, Cleveland 0 Miami 4, Seattle 1 Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 3 Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3 Detroit 8, Minnesota 4 L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3 Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings Cleveland 8, San Diego 6 Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Irvin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Boston (Houck 3-6), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 5-3) at Texas (Pérez 6-2), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Houston (France 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-3), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-5), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Walker 6-3) at Oakland (Sears 1-3), 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5) at Seattle (Woo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m. Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2 San Francisco 8, St. Louis 5, 10 innings Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game Boston 6, Colorado 3 N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings Houston 5, Washington 4 Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4 Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6 San Diego 5, Cleveland 0 Miami 4, Seattle 1 Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4 Atlanta 8, Colorado 3 Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2 Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings Cleveland 8, San Diego 6 Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Irvin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 2:20 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Washington (Williams 3-4), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-4), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Lamet 1-3) at Atlanta (Shuster 3-2), 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Houston (France 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Hill 6-5) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Walker 6-3) at Oakland (Sears 1-3), 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Brebbia 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 12 1 4 40 27 16 Nashville 9 3 5 32 25 12 Philadelphia 9 5 3 30 28 17 New England 8 3 6 30 28 21 Atlanta 7 4 7 28 35 29 Columbus 8 6 3 27 35 25 Orlando City 7 4 5 26 22 17 D.C. United 6 7 5 23 25 24 CF Montréal 7 9 1 22 19 27 Charlotte FC 6 8 4 22 25 33 New York 4 6 7 19 11 16 Toronto FC 3 5 10 19 17 21 New York City FC 4 7 6 18 17 22 Chicago 3 6 8 17 22 27 Inter Miami CF 5 12 0 15 16 24
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 9 5 2 29 33 17 Seattle 8 6 4 28 24 17 Los Angeles FC 7 3 5 26 23 15 FC Dallas 7 6 5 26 21 19 San Jose 7 5 5 26 21 20 Houston 7 7 3 24 20 21 Vancouver 5 5 7 22 27 21 Portland 5 7 5 20 20 24 Sporting Kansas City 5 8 5 20 20 25 Minnesota United 5 7 5 20 15 22 Real Salt Lake 5 7 5 20 18 27 Austin FC 5 8 4 19 18 27 LA Galaxy 3 9 4 13 14 27 Colorado 2 9 7 13 14 27 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, June 7
Atlanta 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie
Saturday, June 10
Atlanta 3, D.C. United 1 Seattle 3, Charlotte FC 3, tie CF Montréal 4, Minnesota 0 New England 3, Miami 1 Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie Orlando City 2, Colorado 0 Columbus 2, Chicago 1 Houston 4, Los Angeles FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 4, Austin FC 1 New York City FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie San Jose 2, Philadelphia 1 Cincinnati 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Sunday, June 11
LA Galaxy 1, Saint Louis City SC 1, tie Portland 1, FC Dallas 0
Wednesday, June 14
Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Saturday, June 17
Columbus at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Saint Louis City SC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m. New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. New York City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saint Louis City SC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 3 .727 — New York 6 3 .667 1 Washington 5 4 .556 2 Chicago 5 6 .455 3 Atlanta 4 5 .444 3 Indiana 4 6 .400 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 9 1 .900 — Los Angeles 5 4 .556 3½ Dallas 5 5 .500 4 Phoenix 2 6 .250 6 Seattle 2 7 .222 6½ Minnesota 2 7 .222 6½ Wednesday’s Games Los Angeles 79, Dallas 61
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 92, Connecticut 88, OT Indiana 92, Chicago 90 Las Vegas 96, Seattle 63
Friday’s Games
Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.