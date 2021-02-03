The following scholastic events scheduled for Tuesday were postponed by snow. Make-up dates are listed after the event.
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, postponed to 7:39 p.m. Feb. 22
Milton at Central Columbia, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26
Wrestling
Montgomery at Warrior Run, postponed to 7 p.m. today
Milton at Danville (from Monday), postponed to 7 p.m. Feb. 9
Coed bowling
Hazleton at Milton, cancelled
Milton at Danville (from Monday), postponed to Feb. 9
