College wrestling
A pair of locals had solid days Saturday at Bloomsburg. Blooms Cole Rhone is a Benton grad and Lock Haven’s Tyler Stoltzfus is a Mifflinburg graduate.
Bloomsburg 27, California Baptist 19
125 Bronson Garber (BLOOM) over Dilan Ajtun (California Baptist) (Dec 3-2) 3-0 133 Cole Rhone (BLOOM) over Unknown (For.) 6-0 141 Josh Mason (BLOOM) over Brandon Paulson (California Baptist) (Fall 2:36) 6-0 149 Chaz Hallmark (Cal Baptist) over Aaron Coleman (BLOOM) (Fall 2:01) 0-6 157 Alex Carida (BLOOM) over Unknown (For.) 6-0 165 Frank Almaguer (California Baptist) over Matt Benedetti (BLOOM) (MD 17-5) 0-4 174 Louis Rojas (California Baptist) over Trenton Harder (BLOOM) (Dec 4-1) 0-3 184 Caden Gerlach (California Baptist) over Buridano Stolfi (BLOOM) (Dec 6-1) 0-3 197 Arick Lopez (California Baptist) over David Tuttle (BLOOM) (Dec 8-3) 0-3 285 Shane Noonan (BLOOM) over Jacob Smith (California Baptist) (Fall 2:56) 6-0 133 Extra: Brandon Paulson (California Baptist) over Michael Cassidy (New Cumberland, PA/Cedar Cliff) (BLOOM) (Dec 5-2)
Lock Haven 34, Bloomsburg 9
125 Anthony Noto (Lock Haven) over Bronson Garber (Bloomsburg) (MD 19-7) 0-4 133 Cole Rhone (Bloomsburg) over Gable Strickland (Lock Haven) (Dec 11-6) 3-0 141 Josh Mason (Bloomsburg) over Cole Manley (Lock Haven) (Fall 2:41) 6-0 149 Connor Eck (Lock Haven) over Vincenzo Miceli (Bloomsburg) (MD 15-5) 0-4 157 Ben Barton (Lock Haven) over Alex Carida (Bloomsburg) (Dec 5-4) 0-3 165 Ashton Eyler (Lock Haven) over Trenton Harder (Bloomsburg) (TF 16-1 7:00) 0-5 174 Tyler Stoltzfus (Lock Haven) over Gavin Hale (Bloomsburg) (Fall 1:56) 0-6 184 Colin Fegley (Lock Haven) over Buridano Stolfi (Bloomsburg) (Dec 8-3) 0-3 197 Parker McClellan (Lock Haven) over David Tuttle (Bloomsburg) (Fall 3:42) 0-6 285 Isaac Reid (Lock Haven) over Shane Noonan (Bloomsburg) (Dec 10-3) 0-3
Lock Haven 37, California Baptist 11
125: #27 Anthony Noto (LHU) fall Dylan Ajtun (CBU) / 2:55 / LHU 6-0 133: Cole Manley (LHU) win via forfeit / LHU 12-0 141: Brandon Paulson (CBU) major dec. Tyler Dilley (LHU) / 12-3 / LHU 12-4 149: Chaz Hallmark (CBU) major dec. DaShawn Farber (LHU) / 13-3 / LHU 12-8 157: Ben Barton (LHU) win via forfeit / LHU 18-8 165: Ashton Eyler (LHU) major dec. Frank Almaguer (CBU) / 11-3 / LHU 22-8 174: Tyler Stoltzfus (LHU) dec. Louis Rojas (CBU) / 9-3 / LHU 25-8 184: Caden Gerlach (CBU) dec. Colin Fegley (LHU) / 7-5 / LHU 25-11 197: Parker McClellan (LHU) fall Arick Lopez (CBU) / 6:58 / LHU 31-11 285: #33 Isaac Reid (LHU) fall Jacob Smith (CBU) / 3-1 / LHU 37-11
No. 17 Lehigh 24, Navy 9
125 – Jaret Lane (Lehigh) dec. Jacob Allen (Navy) 10-6 133 – Malyke Hines (Lehigh) dec. Josh Koderhandt (Navy) 13-7 141 – Connor McGonagle (Lehigh) dec. Tyler Hunt (Navy) 1-0 149 – Jonathan Miranda (Navy) dec. Paul Watkins (Lehigh) 4-3 157 – Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) major dec. Andrew Cerniglia (Navy) 9-1 165 – Brian Meyer (Lehigh) dec. Val Park (Navy) 5-4* 174 – Jake Logan (Lehigh) dec. Shane Finney (Navy) 7-2 184 – Hunter Johns (Navy) dec. AJ Burkhart (Lehigh) 14-8 197 – Jacob Koser (Navy) dec. JT Davis (Lehigh) 1-0 285 – Jordan Wood (Lehigh) Fall Ryan Catka (Navy) 3:31 * — Lehigh had a team point deducted for unsportsmanlike conduct following 165 Extra matches 125 – Sheldon Seymour (Lehigh) Fall Dayton DelViscio (Navy) 2:58 149 – Steven Storm (Lehigh) Fall PJ Crane (Navy) 3:39 197 – Eli Jones (Lehigh) tech fall Trevor Swier (Navy) 17-1, 5:26
College indoor track and fieldSusquehanna Multi and Invitational
Bloomsburg: Tyler Bailey, a Mifflinburg grad, was part of the 4x400 winning team (3:33.51). Regi Wendt, a Milton grad, was part of the women’s third-place 4x200 team (4:20.21). Lock Haven: Tanner Walter, a Milton grad, was second in the 5,000 (15:56.99)
National Football League
PlayoffsWild-card PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 15
Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19 Buffalo 47, New England 17
Sunday, Jan. 16
Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15 San Francisco 23, Dallas 17 Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21
Monday, Jan. 17
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Divisional PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Jan. 23
Arizona or L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. (NBC) Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Conference ChampionshipsSunday, Jan. 30AFC
lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super BowlSunday, Feb. 13At Inglewood, Calif.
conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 38 26 7 5 57 158 111 Tampa Bay 40 26 9 5 57 135 113 Toronto 36 24 9 3 51 123 93 Boston 35 22 11 2 46 111 90 Detroit 39 17 17 5 39 105 128 Buffalo 37 11 20 6 28 96 130 Ottawa 31 11 18 2 24 89 112 Montreal 36 7 24 5 19 76 131
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 39 25 10 4 54 113 96 Carolina 35 25 8 2 52 119 80 Washington 39 21 9 9 51 129 108 Pittsburgh 37 22 10 5 49 120 97 Columbus 36 17 18 1 35 116 131 Philadelphia 37 13 17 7 33 94 125 New Jersey 37 14 18 5 33 107 129 N.Y. Islanders 30 11 13 6 28 67 84
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 35 24 8 3 51 152 112 Nashville 39 24 12 3 51 121 107 St. Louis 38 22 11 5 49 133 105 Minnesota 34 22 10 2 46 129 105 Winnipeg 34 17 12 5 39 102 99 Dallas 35 18 15 2 38 99 106 Chicago 38 15 18 5 35 93 123 Arizona 36 8 24 4 20 77 138
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 39 23 14 2 48 138 117 Los Angeles 38 20 13 5 45 109 97 Anaheim 41 19 15 7 45 120 120 San Jose 39 20 17 2 42 106 119 Calgary 34 17 11 6 40 105 87 Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 117 117 Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 98 110 Seattle 37 10 23 4 24 99 136 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Carolina 4, Vancouver 1 Boston 4, Nashville 3, OT Washington 2, N.Y. Islanders 0 Florida 9, Columbus 2 N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2 Detroit 4, Buffalo 0 Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 1 Toronto 6, St. Louis 5 Chicago 3, Anaheim 0 Colorado 5, Arizona 0 Los Angeles 3, Seattle 1 Ottawa 6, Edmonton 4 Pittsburgh 2, San Jose 1, OT New Jersey at Montreal, ppd Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd Vegas at Calgary, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Vancouver 4, Washington 2 Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m. Montreal at Arizona, 4 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 5 p.m. New Jersey at Toronto, ppd Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m. Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m. Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Edmonton, ppd Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m. Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 27 15 .643 — Philadelphia 25 17 .595 2 Toronto 21 19 .525 5 New York 22 21 .512 5½ Boston 22 22 .500 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 27 16 .628 — Charlotte 23 20 .535 4 Washington 22 21 .512 5 Atlanta 17 25 .405 9½ Orlando 8 36 .182 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 27 14 .659 — Milwaukee 27 18 .600 2 Cleveland 26 18 .591 2½ Indiana 15 28 .349 13 Detroit 10 32 .238 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 30 15 .667 — Dallas 24 19 .558 5 San Antonio 16 27 .372 13 New Orleans 16 27 .372 13 Houston 13 32 .289 17
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 29 14 .674 — Denver 22 20 .524 6½ Minnesota 21 22 .488 8 Portland 17 25 .405 11½ Oklahoma City 14 28 .333 14½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 33 9 .786 — Golden State 31 12 .721 2½ L.A. Lakers 21 22 .488 12½ L.A. Clippers 21 23 .477 13 Sacramento 18 28 .391 17
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 103, Milwaukee 96 Portland 115, Washington 110 Brooklyn 120, New Orleans 105 New York 117, Atlanta 108 Philadelphia 109, Miami 98 San Antonio 101, L.A. Clippers 94 Cleveland 107, Oklahoma City 102 Boston 114, Chicago 112 Denver 133, L.A. Lakers 96 Dallas 108, Orlando 92
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix 135, Detroit 108 Houston 118, Sacramento 112 Utah 125, Denver 102 Minnesota 119, Golden State 99
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Boston, 12:30 p.m. Charlotte at New York, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 2 p.m. Brooklyn at Cleveland, 3 p.m. Chicago at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6 p.m. Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday’s Games Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m. Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Houston at Utah, 9 p.m. Detroit at Sacramento, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Breon Borders. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway from the practice squad. Signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Waived RW Karson Kuhlman. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris and LW Mike Hardman to the taxi squad. Reassigned LW Lukas Reichel and D Ian Mitchell to Rockford (AHL). COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G J-F Berube to Cleveland (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Cs Rhett Gardner and Riley Damiani to Texas (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Taro Hirose, D Luke witkowski and G Calvin Pickard to the taxi squad. MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Hunter Jones and RW Kyle Rau to the taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned RW Anthony Greco to Hartford (AHL). VANCOUVER CANUKS — Reassigned G Michael DiPietro to the taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Damion Lowe through 2023 with a club option for 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.