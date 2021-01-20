Basketball
Junior High GirlsMeadowbrook Christian School 17Juniata Christian School 16High scorers:
Meadowbrook. Madalyn Fasnacht, 8; Juniata, Madeline Warner, 7.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Boston 8 4 .667 — Philadelphia 9 5 .643 — Brooklyn 9 6 .600 ½ New York 7 8 .467 2½ Toronto 5 8 .385 3½
W L Pct GB Atlanta 6 7 .462 — Orlando 6 8 .429 ½ Charlotte 6 8 .429 ½ Miami 5 7 .417 ½ Washington 3 8 .273 2
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 9 5 .643 — Indiana 8 5 .615 ½ Cleveland 6 7 .462 2½ Chicago 6 8 .429 3 Detroit 3 10 .231 5½
W L Pct GB San Antonio 8 6 .571 — Memphis 7 6 .538 ½ Dallas 6 7 .462 1½ New Orleans 5 8 .385 2½ Houston 4 8 .333 3
W L Pct GB Utah 10 4 .714 — Portland 8 6 .571 2 Denver 7 7 .500 3 Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 3½ Minnesota 3 9 .250 6
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 11 4 .733 — L.A. Clippers 10 4 .714 ½ Phoenix 7 5 .583 2½ Golden State 7 6 .538 3 Sacramento 5 9 .357 5½
Denver 119, Oklahoma City 101 Utah 118, New Orleans 102
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Charlotte, ppd Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Houston, 9:30 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Utah, 10 p.m. New York at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m. Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m. New York at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15 11 Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14 New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 8 7 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5 Pittsburgh 3 2 2 0 4 14 18 Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8 Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12 Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10 Columbus 4 1 2 1 3 8 13 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 12 6 St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 9 13 Minnesota 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11 Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 4 7 San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 11 13 Los Angeles 3 0 1 2 2 8 11
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 14 12 Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 9 Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 10 10 Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 10 15 Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3 Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0 Dallas at Tampa Bay, postponed Florida 5, Chicago 4, OT Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4, OT Winnepeg 4, Ottawa 3, OT Detroit 3, Columbus 2, OT Carolina at Nashville, ppd. Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Pittsburgh 79, Duke 73 Syracuse 83, Miami 57 Towson 78, UNC-Wilmington 74 Villanova 76, Seton Hall 74 SOUTH Alabama 105, LSU 75 Florida 75, Tennessee 49 Longwood 75, High Point 54 Mississippi 64, Mississippi St. 46 Radford 97, Campbell 91, 3OT SE Missouri 63, Tennessee St. 59 UNC-Asheville 79, Gardner-Webb 75 Winthrop 72, Presbyterian 58 MIDWEST Akron 69, Bowling Green 57 Butler 67, DePaul 53 Illinois 79, Penn St. 65 Kent St. 84, Buffalo 81 Miami (Ohio) 81, Ball St. 71 Michigan 87, Maryland 63 Missouri 81, South Carolina 70 Purdue 67, Ohio St. 65 Toledo 89, Cent. Michigan 72 SOUTHWEST Oklahoma 76, Kansas St. 50 FAR WEST Loyola Marymount 72, San Diego 69, OT Oregon St. 58, Southern Cal 56 Utah St. 83, Colorado St. 64
Women’s college basketball
EAST Northeastern 62, Manhattan 50 Syracuse 88, North Carolina 76 UConn 103, Butler 35 SOUTH Morehead St. 53, SIU-Edwardsville 47 Murray St. 72, Belmont 66 MIDWEST Iowa St. 64, Oklahoma 63 Loyola of Chicago 53, Valparaiso 36 Minnesota 76, Nebraska 71
College hockey
EAST Mercyhurst 3, Robert Morris 2, OT MIDWEST Omaha 3, Colorado College 2, OT
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Toby Gardenhire manger, Matt Borgschulte hitting coach, Mike McCarthy and Cibney Bello pitching coaches, Jason Kirkman trainer, Tyler Smarslock infield coach and Jacob Dean strength and conditioning coach of the St. Paul Saints (AAA); Raon Borrego manager, Ryan Smith hitting coach, Luis Ramirez and Virgil Vasquez pitching coaches and Joe Mangiameli catching coach, Chris McNeely trainer and Travis Koon strength and conditioning coach for the Wichita Wind Surge (AA); Brian Dinkelman manager, Bryce Berge hitting coach, Mark Moriarty and Richard Salazar pitching coaches, Jairo Rodriguez hitting coach and Colin Feikles strength and conditioning coach of the Cedar Rapids Kernals(A); Aaron Sutton manager, Shawn Schlecter hitting coach, Jared Gaynor, Calvin Maduro and Dan Urbina pitching coaches, Yeison Perez and Brad McKenney catching coaches, Anders Dzura rehab pitching coach Asja Morello and Matt Smith trainers, Christian Hintz physical therapist and Mitchel Ho strength and conditioning coach for GCL Twins; Seth Feldman manager, Ricardo Nanita and Steven Rosen hitting coaches, Kevin Rodriguez and Joey Skracic pitching coaches, Jimmy Alvarez assistant coach, Mario Rivera and Carlos Frias trainers, Wladimir Rorales, Juan Carloc Pinto and Miguel Cabrera strength and conditioning coaches of the DSL Twins; Alex Hassan director of player development, Drew MacPhail, Tommy Bergjans and Mauricio Mena assistant directors of player development. TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Wood on a minor league contract. National League SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired RHP Joe Musgrove from Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Joey Lucchesi to NY Mets and LHP Omar Cruz, RHPs David Bednar, Drake Fellows and OF Hudson Head to Pittsburgh. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired C Endy Rodriguez from NY Mets. Frontier League OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Paul Young. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHPs Ryan Miller and Blake Stetzer. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed 1B Jacob Brockelie. BASKETBALL NBA G LEAGUE WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Named Jaren Jackson Sr. assistant coach and promoted Ryan Borges to assistant general manager. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Terry Fontenot general manager. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released RB Mark Ingram. BUFFALO BILLS — Waived LB Del’Shawn Phillips from injured reserve. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB John Kelly to a reserve/futures contract. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Lemuel Jeanpierre offensive line coach. Announced offensive line coach Steve Marshall has left the coaching staff. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Named Karen Wilkins-Mickey vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted LB Deone Bucannon to the active roster. Placed LB Jack Cichy on injured reserve. Designated RB Kenjon Barner to return from injured reserve. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract extension. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Rasmus Asplund from the minor league taxi squad. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Announced D Greg Pateryn was traded to Minnesota for D Ian Cole. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Designated G Sam Montembeault for assignment taxi squad. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Lias Anderson from the minor league taxi squad. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated C Jesperi Kotkaniemi for assignment taxi squad. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned RW Travis Boyd to Toronto (AHL). East Coast Hockey League ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed Fs Tyler Bird and Ben Thomson on the commissioners exempt list. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Blake Hillman and F Graham Knott to the active roster. Placed F Mark Cooper on the reserve list. TULSA OILERS — Activated Ds Mike McKee and Alex Brooks from the commissioners exempt list. Placed Fs Darby Llewellyn, Justin Taylor and Gregg Burmaster on the commissioners exempt list. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed Gs Kevin Carr and Evan Buitenhuis and D Hunter Skinner to the active roster. Activated D Garrett Johnston from the reserve list. Assigned G Parker Gahagen to Colorado. Recalled Ds Matt Abt and Ian Scheid, F Charlie Gerard and G Peyton Jones to Colorado (AHL). WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Austin Fyten from the reserve list. Placed D Dylan MacPherson on the commissioners exempt list. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Named Paul McDonough vice president of operations. Signed W Machop Chol. LA GALAXY — Signed MF Adam Saldana. NASHVILLE SC — Acquired the second and third picks of the 2021 SuperDraft and the first pick in the 2022 edition of the draft from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for general allocation money in 2021, as well as additional GAM based on performance benchmarks of those players selected. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed G Matt Turner. NY RED BULLS — Signed C Andres Reyes to a one-year contract pending receipt of P-1 visa and ITC. Traded D Tim Parker to Houston in exchange for general allocation in 2021-22 and could receive more if conditions and performance metrics are met. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Felipe Mora to a one-year contract utilizing TAM from Liga MX club Pumas (UNAM). United Soccer League Championship LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed MFs Kairou Amoustapha, Massimo Ferrin and F Mike Gamble. COLLEGE BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Announced an institutional fine and reprimand of Jim Ferry, Penn State’s head basketball coach, for violating its sportsmanship policy in a game on Jan. 17.
