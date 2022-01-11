BALTIMORE, Md. – Andrew Funk recorded his seventh 20-point game of the season for Bucknell, but the Bison could not get over the hump late in the game in a 71-67 loss at Loyola on Monday night at Reitz Arena.
Cam Spencer scored 26, including the clinching free throws with 4.8 seconds left, to help Loyola win its third straight game to get to 3-1 in Patriot League and 9-6 overall. The Bison fell to 3-13, 0-4, heading into a stretch of four of their next six games at home.
The story of the night was Bucknell repeatedly creeping back from deficits, only to come up short in one-possession games. The Bison trailed by as many as 12 early in the second half, but Andre Screen’s dunk with 9:36 to go made it a 57-54 game. Over the final nine minutes, Bucknell had numerous chances to tie or take the lead, but could not convert.
Down 69-67 with the ball and the shot clock off, the Bison found Andre Screen in the high post with Jake van der Heijden cutting open along the baseline. Screen’s hard bounce pass didn’t connect, and Spencer hit the two free throws to ice it.
Funk tallied 21 points to lead the Bison. Van der Heijden tallied 11 points, Alex Timmerman had 10 off the bench, and Screen had nine points and eight rebounds. Xander Rice finished with eight points and a career-high eight assists.
Spencer and Jaylin Andrews (19) accounted for 45 of Loyola’s 71 points. The Greyhounds shot 51.7 percent from the field, compared to Bucknell’s 44.1 percent.
The Bison equaled a season-low with 10 turnovers, but they were costly. The Greyhounds converted those takeaways into 18 points, including 12 fastbreak points.
“We just seem to be continually finding ways to shoot ourselves in the foot,” said head coach Nathan Davis afterward. “The live-ball turnovers really hurt us tonight. When you are struggling defensively as we have been, you just can’t give them 12 free points in transition. Loyola is a good team, they have good size and are playing with a lot of confidence right now. But we need to continue to focus on ourselves and take care of the little details that are adding up to losses.”
Loyola made the game’s first run with an 8-0 surge that snapped an early 6-6 tie. Bucknell crept within 16-15 after two free throws apiece by Alex Timmerman and Josh Adoh, but the Greyhounds used a 9-0 furry to take their largest lead of the half at 25-15.
Timmerman and van der Heijden converted 3-point play chances around a Rice driving layup to bring the Bison within 27-25. Andrews gave Loyola a 35-28 lead with a layup with 2:08 left in the half, but those would be the Greyhounds’ final points of the half.
Funk scored off a nice backdoor pass from Screen, and then Adoh came off the bench to nab a steal followed by a dish to van der Heijden for a transition layup with 27 seconds left. The Bison closed the half with another defensive stop and went to the locker room down just three at 35-32.
A layup from Andrews capped a 9-2 Loyola run early in the second half, giving the hosts their largest lead at 51-39. Bucknell responded with eight straight points in just over a minute to get back in it. Funk hit a pull-up jumper at the right elbow followed by a 3-pointer, and then Timmerman’s 3-point play made it 51-47.
After Loyola went back up by eight, Funk canned his third triple of the half, then Rice dished to Screen for a jam. Down 57-54, Funk and Rice both had potential game-tying threes rim out, then Spencer hit a trey to put Loyola back up by six.
Bucknell again cut it to three at 62-59 on two free throws by Funk. The Bison came up with a steal but quickly turned it over themselves, which led to a Spencer layup. Again Bucknell rallied to within a single point. Rice came up with a steal in the backcourt and dished to van der Heijden for a dunk, and then Funk slashed down the lane for a layup to make it 65-64.
Down one, the Bison got two defensive stops but missed go-ahead looks at the other end. Kenneth Jones made them pay with his only 3-pointer of the night, putting Loyola up 67-63 with 2:35 to go.
After van der Heijden finished a layup, Elvin Edmonds IV stripped Andrews under the basket, and once again the Bison had the ball two by just two. Funk’s three attempt was off the mark, Rice grabbed the offensive rebound but his layup attempt also wouldn’t go.
After a Spencer fadeaway jumper put Loyola up 67-65, the two teams traded misses, then Rice spun past Spencer for a tough finish while drawing a foul with 32.9 seconds left. Rice missed the free throw, leaving it a two-point game, but Andrews missed a front-end of a 1-and-1 at the other end.
After a time-out, Bucknell appeared to have van der Heijden open on the baseline cut, but the pass was off the mark.
Next up for the Bison is Lehigh at home on Thursday on Youth Basketball Night at Sojka Pavilion. Game time is 7 p.m. with coverage on ESPN+.
Loyola (Md.) 71, Bucknell 67BUCKNELL (3-13)
van der Heijden 5-11 1-1 11, Screen 4-7 1-3 9, Edmonds 2-4 0-0 6, Funk 8-18 2-2 21, Rice 4-12 0-1 8, Timmerman 3-7 4-4 10, Motta 0-0 0-0 0, Adoh 0-0 2-2 2, Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26-59 10-13 67.
LOYOLA (MD.) (9-6)
Dike 3-5 0-0 6, M.Ilic 4-9 0-0 9, Andrews 7-13 4-6 19, Jones 4-7 0-0 9, Spencer 11-18 2-2 26, Faure 1-3 0-2 2, V.Ilic 0-1 0-0 0, W.Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
30-58 6-10 71.
Halftime: Loyola (Md.) 35-32. 3-point goals: Bucknell 5-20 (Funk 3-9, Edmonds 2-4, van der Heijden 0-3, Rice 0-4), Loyola (Md.) 5-15 (Spencer 2-3, Jones 1-2, M.Ilic 1-3, Andrews 1-5, W.Jackson 0-1, Marshall 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 27 (Screen 8), Loyola (Md.) 32 (Faure 7). Assists: Bucknell 16 (Rice 8), Loyola (Md.) 15 (Jones, Spencer, V.Ilic 3). Total fouls: Bucknell 15, Loyola (Md.) 13. A: 250.
