MILTON — Dom Ballo notched a hat trick in the first half Milton’s dominating 6-0 Heartland-I victory over Danville on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
Ballo also had two assists in the contest to make him the school’s all-time assists leader. Ballo now has 45 career assists to surpass the record held by Nick Ferguson.
Joel Langdon, who got the assist on Ballo’s first goal, scored twice in the second half and Evan Yoder had a goal to blow the game wide open for Milton (2-1, 1-0 HAC-I).
Evan Yoder also had an assist for the Black Panthers, as did Trent Delong.
In goal Jonah Strobel didn’t have to make a save to get the shutout for a Milton that led in corner kicks 6-1.
The Black Panthers next host Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Warrior Run 3, Millville 0
MILLVILLE – Judah Kennel scored a pair of second-half goals to help lead the Defenders to the championship of the Millville Tournament on Saturday.
Judah Kennel scored with 37:42 and 22:44 remaining in the second half before Gideon Kennel found the back of the net with 15:26 left in the contest.
Jake Bruckhart and Judah Kennel had assists for the Defenders (3-0).
Defensively, Braego Cieslukowski made seven saves in the game, including six in the second half for Warrior Run, which outshot Millville 9-6, and had nine corner kicks to just one for the Quakers.
The Defenders are next at Central Mountain tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Montoursville 2, Warrior Run 2 (Montoursville wins 4-2 on PKs)
MONTOURSVILLE – Raygan Lust scored a goal in each half, but the Defenders fell to the Warriors in penalty kicks (4-2) to fall in the championship game of the Montoursville Tournament on Saturday.
Katie Zaktansky and Maura Woland notched the assists on the goals for Lust, who also made her penalty kick.
Alexa Swartchick connected on her PK as well for Warrior Run (3-1), which had misses from Natalie Hall and Amara Bieber.
Addy Ohnmeiss made nine total saves to keep her team in the game as the Defenders trailed Montoursville in shots 11-10 and corner kicks 3-1.
Warrior Run next plays at Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MILTON – The Black Panthers won both doubles matches, but they came up short against the Panthers in the nonleague matchup Saturday.
At No. 1 doubles, Aubree Carl and Jordan Hackenberg defeated Hope Lapinski and Erika Thompson, 6-2, 6-1; at No. 2 the team of Emma King and Emily Waltman beat Reagan Flick and Lauren Ashworth, 6-0, 6-1.
Milton (2-2), however, lost a pair of heartbreakers in singles.
In the No. 2 match Abbey Kitchen fell to Erin Lee, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; and in the No. 3 match Kyleigh Snyder fell to Lauren Baker, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 7-5.
At No. 1 singles for the Black Panthers, Lydia Crawford fell to Mya Coyne, 6-3, 6-3.
Milton next plays at Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. today.
