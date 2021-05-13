WILLIAMSPORT — The Milton duo of Jamir Wilt and Brodey Scoggins received the No. 4 seed for the District 4 Doubles Tournament that begins 9 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
Wilt and Scoggins will face the North Penn-Liberty team of River Hicks-Lee and Allen Weed in their first-round match.
Lewisburg’s duo of Zach Higgins and Henry Schumacher got the No. 7 seed, and they will play Hughesville’s team of Chase Michael and Mason Thomas in the first round.
Other area doubles team set to play in the tournament Saturday are Lewisburg’s Eddie Monaco and Chen Chen Gu, Mifflinburg’s Gabe Greb and Ethan Dreese as well as Aaron Hackenburg and Kellen Beck, and Milton’s Jose Oyola and Conner Smith.
The first three rounds of the tournament will be played Saturday, with the semifinals and finals contested Monday beginning at 1 p.m. at Central PA Tennis Center.
District 4 Doubles Tournamentat Williamsport Area High SchoolSaturday’s first-round pairingsNo. 1 Andrew Stapp-Jared Matlack (Montoursville), bye; Braiden Cimino-John Martin (Galeton) vs. Eddie Monaco-Chen Chen Gu (Lewisburg); Ross Fuller-Conor Cornelius (Jersey Shore) vs. Logan Ogden-Caleb Jackson (South Williamsport); Andrew Wolfe-Luke Lybarger (Selinsgrove) vs. No. 8 Levi Fritz-Jake Crane (Bloomsburg) vs. Mikey Dylina-Austin Young (Hughesville); No. 5 Jordan Baker-Brady Madden (Central Columbia) vs. Bloomsburg 1; Jorden Wise-Rein Alderfer (Towanda) vs. Gabe Greb-Ethan Dreese (Mifflinburg); Dustin Benedict-Owen Richardson (Wellsboro) vs. Ernie Coppes-Rowan Revata (Muncy); No. 4 Jamir Wilt-Brodey Scoggins (Milton) vs. River Hicks-Lee/Allen Weed (NP-Liberty); No. 3 Will Poirier-Zach Singer (Wellsboro) vs. Sean Jensen-Liam Bastian (Loyalsock); (Aaron Hackenburg-Kellen Beck (Mifflinburg) vs. Bryce Hazzard-Matt Getz (Central Columbia); Andrew Madara-John Mylin (Bloomsburg) vs. Dacion Yrigollen-Ethan Dillman (Towanda); No. 6 Jackson Stemler-Eli Bower (Jersey Shore) vs. Kade Sanford-Ross Fieriage (South Williamsport); No. 7 Zach Higgins-Henry Schumacher (Lewisburg) vs. Chase Michael-Mason Thomas (Hughesville); DJ Alexander-Noah Shaffer (Montoursville) vs. Jose Oyola-Conner Smith (Milton); Reilly Streich-Micah Batson (Galeton) vs. Kaleb Meyer-Cruz Nagle (Muncy); No. 2
Ethan Harris-Eli Markle (Selinsgrove) vs. Collin Cummins-Luke Friscia (Danville).
Heartland Athletic ConferenceFinal season standingsDivision I
x-Williamsport, 12-0 Selinsgrove, 9-3 Central Mountain, 9-3 Mifflinburg, 5-6 Jersey Shore, 4-7 Danville, 2-10 Shikellamy, 0-12
Division II
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.