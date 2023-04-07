College
BaseballGame 1: Lycoming 5, King’s 4Game 2: King’s 3, Lycoming 2Notes:
Junior Joey Trout hit a game-tying homer with one out in the seventh and sophomore Jake Schilling won it with a walk-off single to right center in the eighth as the Warriors posted a win over King’s in the first game of a MAC Freedom doubleheader at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Thursday. The Warriors (7-15, 5-8 MAC Freedom) rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the first game, scoring single runs in the second, fourth and seventh while first-year pitcher Nick Reeder allowed a hit and a walk in five innings of shutout relief against the Monarchs (9-16, 3-11).
MLB GlanceEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 6 0 1.000 _ New York 4 2 .667 2 Toronto 4 3 .571 2½ Baltimore 3 3 .500 3 Boston 3 4 .429 3½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 2 .714 _ Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½ Chicago 3 4 .429 2 Detroit 2 5 .286 3 Kansas City 1 6 .143 4
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ Texas 4 2 .667 _ Houston 3 4 .429 1½ Oakland 2 4 .333 2 Seattle 2 5 .286 2½
East DivisionW L Pct GB
Atlanta 6 1 .857 _ Miami 3 4 .429 3 New York 3 4 .429 3 Philadelphia 1 5 .167 4½ Washington 1 6 .143 5
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Milwaukee 5 1 .833 _ Pittsburgh 4 2 .667 1 Cincinnati 3 2 .600 1½ Chicago 2 3 .400 2½ St. Louis 2 4 .333 3
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _ San Francisco 3 3 .500 1½ Arizona 3 4 .429 2 Colorado 3 4 .429 2 San Diego 3 4 .429 2
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Miami 5, Minnesota 2 N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2 Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2 Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1 Texas 5, Baltimore 2 Houston 8, Detroit 2 Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3 Cleveland 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3 Toronto 3, Kansas City 0
Thursday’s Games
Boston 6, Detroit 3 Toronto 6, Kansas City 3 San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6 N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd. Houston at Minnesota, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Texas (Eovaldi 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-0), 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 3:05 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-0), 4:10 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 4:12 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 4:35 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-0), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Bassitt 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Texas at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m. Boston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. Oakland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Miami 5, Minnesota 2 N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2 Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2 Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1 Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 6 Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3 Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6 Colorado 1, Washington 0 Atlanta 7, San Diego 6 L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2 Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Miami (Cabrera 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 1:10 p.m. Texas (Eovaldi 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-0), 2:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 3:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 4:12 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 4:35 p.m. San Diego (Martinez 0-1) at Atlanta (Shuster 0-1), 7:20 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Washington (Gore 1-0) at Colorado (Ureña 0-1), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Texas at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
y-Boston 55 25 .688 — x-Philadelphia 52 28 .650 3 x-New York 47 33 .588 8 Brooklyn 44 36 .550 11 Toronto 40 40 .500 15
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 43 37 .538 — Atlanta 41 39 .513 2 Orlando 34 46 .425 9 Washington 34 46 .425 9 Charlotte 26 54 .325 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 58 22 .725 — x-Cleveland 51 30 .630 7½ Chicago 38 42 .475 20 Indiana 34 46 .425 24 Detroit 16 64 .200 42
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 50 30 .625 — New Orleans 41 39 .513 9 Dallas 38 42 .475 12 San Antonio 21 59 .263 29 Houston 20 60 .250 30
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
z-Denver 52 28 .650 — Minnesota 40 40 .500 12 Oklahoma City 39 42 .481 13½ Utah 36 44 .450 16 Portland 33 47 .413 19
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
y-Sacramento 48 32 .600 — x-Phoenix 45 35 .563 3 L.A. Clippers 42 38 .525 6 Golden State 42 38 .525 6 L.A. Lakers 41 39 .513 7 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn 123, Detroit 108 New York 138, Indiana 129 Milwaukee 105, Chicago 92 Boston 97, Toronto 93 Atlanta 134, Washington 116 New Orleans 138, Memphis 131, OT Dallas 123, Sacramento 119 L.A. Clippers 125, L.A. Lakers 118
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 118, Orlando 94 Miami 129, Philadelphia 101 San Antonio 129, Portland 127 Oklahoma City 114, Utah 98 Phoenix 119, Denver 115
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m. Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Denver at Utah, 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Antonio, 4 p.m. Portland at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m. Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at Washington, 1 p.m. Indiana at New York, 1 p.m. Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m. Orlando at Miami, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m. Golden State at Portland, 3:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. Memphis at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m. New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Sacramento at Denver, 3:30 p.m. San Antonio at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Utah at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
NHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Boston 78 61 12 5 127 288 167 x-Toronto 78 46 21 11 103 263 215 x-Tampa Bay 79 45 28 6 96 271 243 Florida 79 41 31 7 89 281 263 Buffalo 77 38 32 7 83 278 284 Ottawa 79 37 35 7 81 248 261 Detroit 78 35 33 10 80 237 259 Montreal 79 31 42 6 68 225 291
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 78 50 19 9 109 251 201 x-New Jersey 79 50 21 8 108 279 218 x-N.Y. Rangers 79 46 21 12 104 269 213 N.Y. Islanders 79 40 30 9 89 233 215 Pittsburgh 79 39 30 10 88 253 255 Washington 78 34 35 9 77 242 249 Philadelphia 78 29 36 13 71 210 261 Columbus 78 24 46 8 56 206 315
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Dallas 78 43 21 14 100 271 214 x-Colorado 76 46 24 6 98 256 210 x-Minnesota 78 44 24 10 98 233 213 Winnipeg 78 43 32 3 89 235 218 Nashville 78 40 30 8 88 219 227 St. Louis 79 37 35 7 81 258 290 Arizona 78 27 38 13 67 216 282 Chicago 78 25 47 6 56 190 283
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 79 49 22 8 106 264 225 x-Edmonton 79 47 23 9 103 312 257 x-Los Angeles 79 45 24 10 100 269 250 Seattle 77 43 26 8 94 272 243 Calgary 79 37 27 15 89 256 246 Vancouver 78 35 36 7 77 266 290 San Jose 77 22 39 16 60 226 295 Anaheim 78 23 45 10 56 196 320 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 3 Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1 Edmonton 3, Anaheim 1
Thursday’s Games
New Jersey 8, Columbus 1 Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 1 Boston 2, Toronto 1, OT Montreal 6, Washington 2 Buffalo 7, Detroit 6, SO Florida 7, Ottawa 2 N.Y. Islanders 6, Tampa Bay 1 St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT Nashville 3, Carolina 0 Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1 Vancouver 3, Chicago 0 Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2 Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1 p.m. Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Edmonton at San Jose, 4 p.m. Anaheim at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. Florida at Washington, 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m. Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
