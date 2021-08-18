MILTON – The Milton Black Panthers narrowly fell short of their goal of making a repeat trip to the District 4 Class 2A playoffs last season.
And as the team prepares to begin play in the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference season, Milton will have the players to get back into the postseason.
“We’re very excited to get started without restrictions (hopefully). We hope to be very competitive in the league and the district this year,” said Milton coach Rod Harris. “We have a lot of senior leadership. Last year we didn’t achieve what we wanted to, and I believe that it made us hungry for this year.
“Our team is very motivated to be successful this year. We had a great summer league, and we are ready to continue to build from that,” added Milton’s coach.
Senior forward/midfielder Janae Bergey tallied 17 goals and had five assists a season ago to lead the returning Black Panthers in both categories.
In addition, fellow senior forward/midfielder Alexis Beaver had three goals and three assists, plus senior midfielder Leah Walter had three goals and four assists.
And one of the younger players who will be key for Milton this year are junior goalkeeper Mo Reiner and sophomore forward/mid Mackenzie Lopez.
“Janae, Leah, Mo and Mackenzie are all very talented players and a force on the pitch, but they need to stay healthy,” said Harris. “They all bring leadership, communication, skill and the ability to score.
“They will need to play together as a united front, plus (the keys to the season are) we need to stay healthy, communicate and work together,” added Milton’s coach.
Nine freshmen will be on the team this year for the Black Panthers, and Harris thinks a few of them can crack the starting lineup.
“I am very excited about a couple of the freshmen, and a few of them may fight for a starting role,” Harris said.
Plenty of teams will be joining Milton in the fray for the HAC-II title, but Harris thinks his girls can compete with the likes of Bloomsburg (the defending PIAA Class 2A champion), plus Central Columbia, Danville, Loyalsock, Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia.
“The league is always tough. This area has some of the best soccer teams in the state, and I think we can hang with them,” said Milton’s coach. “We’re excited for all of our games, and we welcome the competition to see what we are really made of.”
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Rod Harris, 4th season.
Assistant coaches: Patrick McCarthy, Caroline Ross, Bing Pursel.
Last year’s records: 8-7 (5-3 HAC-I).
Key losses from last season: Crystal Hamilton, Katy Weaver, Laura Wassmer.
Returning starters: Alexis Beaver, sr., F/MF; Janae Bergey, sr., F/MF; Camden Lloyd, sr., D; Mackenzi McBride, sr., D; Riley Murray, sr., D; Leah Walter, sr., MF; Mo Reiner, jr., GK; Abigail Kitchen, so., D/GK; Mackenzie Lopez, so., F/MF.
Remaining roster: Riley Godown, sr., F; Aaliyah Myers, sr., Alaura Foust, jr., F/D; Carly Neidig, jr., D; Ryen Roush, jr., Justianna Swank-Leach, jr.; Talya Bardole, so., F/MF; Alayna Chappell, so., MF/D; Abigail Saber, so., F/MF; Leah Willow, so., F/MF; Lauryn Aunkst, fr.; Lilly Batman, fr.; Amelia Gainer, fr.; Addyson Murray, fr.; Kiera Nickles, fr.; Camron Roush, fr.; Avery Sassaman, fr.; Kyleigh Snyder, fr.; Madison Zeiber, fr.
