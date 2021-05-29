SHIPPENSBURG - Competing at invitationals and even district championships can prepare you for the grand stage at Shippensburg University, but you can never tell what you will ultimately encounter until you take the track at Seth Grove Stadium for the PIAA Track and Field Championships.
Lewisburg’s boys 4x800 relay team of James Koconis, Calvin Bailey, Gianluca Perrone and Thomas Hess were well prepared for their race Saturday. Not only had they enjoyed a successful season, but several members ran two years ago in the Class 2A race, where the Dragons took third.
Class 3A is a different animal, though. It didn’t phase the Green Dragons, as they not only successfully made the jump up a classification, but took the gold in 7:53.93.
Koconis led the team, giving the baton to Calvin Bailey, who remained mired in a pack of top runners until the final 300, where he worked his way around traffic and took the lead, handing off to Perrone with a bit of a cushion.
Bailey’s maneuvering put the Dragons in a spot to compete for gold.
“I know we rearranged our order to create that separation,” said Koconis, noting Bailey led the relay two years ago. “To watch (Perrone) extend that gap was amazing.”
By the third leg, winning gold was clearly in sight for the Dragons.
“It was in my head,” said Perrone of seeing Bailey coming down the stretch with a lead. “This is real. We knew State College had a powerhouse kicker so we wanted about a 17-meter gap.”
Perrone delivered that, and more.
“I was glad I could further that gap.”
Thomas Hess took the baton with a good lead and maintained that lead, giving the Green Dragons the win with some distance to spare.
“I saw him in front and he just extended that,” said Hess of Perrone’s effort. “He’s such a hard worker. I knew he put me where we needed to be.”
Lewisburg won by nearly two seconds over State College and the team’s winning time blew away the 2019 finish in 2A (8:07.77).
