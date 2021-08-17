LEWISBURG – Bucknell head men’s soccer coach Brendan Nash has announced that he is stepping away from the program, effective immediately, for personal reasons.
Nash was appointed the program’s 13th head coach in 1999 after serving as the assistant coach for three seasons. In 22 seasons as head coach, Nash guided the Bison to 187 victories, the second-highest win total in team history. His teams captured Patriot League championships in 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2014.
Nash, whose 187 career wins are the second-highest total in program history behind only Hall-of-Famer Craig Reynolds, has been very successful throughout his tenure at Bucknell. The squad has finished at least .500 in the competitive Patriot League in 12 of the last 17 seasons under his direction, and four times the team has captured Patriot League championships, with NCAA Tournament first-round wins following two of those titles.
Assistant coach Matt Brown has been appointed interim head coach and will remain in that role through the end of the 2021 season. At that time, a national search will be conducted to identify Bucknell’s next head men’s soccer coach.
A native of Southampton, England, Brown joined the Bucknell coaching staff in August 2019 after spending the previous year as the head coach of both the men’s and women’s soccer teams at Shaw University. He led the men’s side to a 7-8-1 record and the women to a 12-4 record in just their second seasons as varsity programs. Brown has also coached at the NCAA level as an assistant at Elon and Buffalo, as well as seven years of coaching experience in his native England.
Bucknell opens the 2021 season at nationally ranked North Carolina on Aug. 26.
