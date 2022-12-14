UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State wrestling’s Max Dean has been honored as the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for the week ending Dec. 7. Dean, a senior, was one of four Nittany Lions to notch wins over ranked opponents in Penn State’s 31-3 victory over Oregon State on Sunday. Dean’s honor is the first for Penn State this season.

Dean dominated No. 11 Tanner Harvey of Oregon State in Penn State’s win over the Beavers. Dean notched two takedowns, an escape and tallied 1:40 in riding time in an impressive 6-3 win over his ranked opponent. Dean's win was one of nine in the dual for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions won all four bouts featuring ranked opponents. Dean improves to 6-2 on the year with the win.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

