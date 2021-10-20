HERSHEY – Four-hundred-nineteen dual meet victories, five conference titles, and five national champions over 27 years of coaching wrestling surely gets attention in the wrestling world.
It has for Lycoming head coach Roger Crebs.
Crebs, a Lewisburg High graduate, was inducted Sunday into the Pennsylvania Chapter of National Wrestling Hall of Fame. The honor is for a Lifetime Service to Wrestling.
The coach was one of eight inducted during ceremonies at the Hershey Lodge. About 375 attended the chapter’s annual event which was postponed four times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two other men with strong ties to Lewisburg were inducted into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in ceremonies in State College.
Bob Ferraro and his son, Bobby, both received Hall of Fame honors. The elder Ferraro coached at Bucknell before establishing the National High School Coaches Association and moving its operation to Easton. The senior Ferraro was previously inducted into the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Hall of Fame.
Bobby Ferraro was a two-time PIAA Class 2A champion at Lewisburg High and a two-time All-American while wrestling for his father at Bucknell.
The Warriors under Crebs have 419 dual meet wins.
During his video presentation Crebs said he started wrestling as a youth on the family farm. “It was a family thing. We did barn wrestling,” he said. He comes from a family of nine, six boys and three girls.
He progressed through the Lewisburg system and finished third in the PIAA tournament his senior year. He even got better in college at Lycoming, posting a record of 52-13 and was a three-time MAC champion and three-time NCAA Division III tournament qualifier.
He said in the video presentation that no one event stands out but he was proud of the development of his wrestlers not only on the mat but in actions and success after graduation from the Williamsport school.
“I could say that having five national champions was great but really what these people did after is especially gratifying,” Crebs said.
After graduation from Lycoming Crebs spent five years as head wrestling coach at William Tennent High in the Philadelphia area and was then assistant coach at Ursinus College in 1992.
Then Lycoming coach Budd Whitehill handpicked Crebs to take over the Warrior program. Whitehill, who coached 37 years at Lycoming, had 376 dual wins and his teams won 10 conference titles.
Filling Whitehill’s shoes was a big order but Crebs has surely accomplished it.He’s had 51 conference champs, 29 All-Americans and five national champs.
Whitehll and Crebs, in 2010, became the first coaches in NCAA Division III to have won 300 duals at the same school.
The Hall inductee has passed the love of the sport to his two sons – Gable and Cael (named after wrestling legends Dan Gable and Cael Sanderson.) The Crebs brothers have continued the tradition of excellence on the mat. In 2019, Gable finished seventh at 195 pounds for Montoursville in the Class 2A PIAA Championships. Cael matched his father with a third-place finish at 170 pounds in 2020 in the PIAA Championships and then carried off the gold at 189 pounds in 2021.
Both are wrestling at the next level, Gable for his father at Lycoming and Cael at the Naval Academy where he is coached by Pennsylvania legend Cary Kolat.
Crebs and wife Tara live in Montoursville.
Bob and Bobby Ferraro
Robert Ferraro
A 1966 graduate of Easton Area High School in Easton, and a 1971 graduate of Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Ind., Ferraro was graduate assistant wrestling coach under the legendary Gray Simons.
At Indiana State, Ferraro sported a 93-4 record during his collegiate wrestling career which included 62 falls. He only had one loss in regular season competition during his entire college wrestling career.
His .959 winning percentage is the best in school history. He was a two-time NCAA Division I All American at 150 pounds, finishing fourth and second in the NCAA Championships in 1969 and 1970 respectively.
He joined the staff at Bucknell University in 1973 as the head wrestling coach and Director of Recreation and served at that capacity until 1997.
From 1989-2007, Ferraro served as the executive director of the NHSCA. From 2007-2016, he served as the chief executive officer of the NHSCA. He was also named the Man of the Year by USA Wrestling Magazine in 2006. Bob also received the WIN Magazine Impact Award in 2009. This award is given each year to the person and organization that had the greatest impact on the sport of wrestling at all levels from across the country. During his coaching career at Bucknell University, Ferraro produced 44 conference champions as well as four NCAA All Americans.
Bobby Ferraro
Ferraro graduated with an impressive 118-21-1 career mat record and four East Coast Wrestling Association gold medals. He became just the third grappler in school history to earn All-America honors with an eighth-place finish in the 177-pound class at the NCAA Championships during his senior season, and then he repeated the distinction with a seventh-place finish as a graduate student in 1995. Ferraro finished 31-8 in 1994, falling just one victory shy of the school record, and he tied a 37-year-old school mark by recording pins in five straight matches.
Ferraro earned the Christy Mathewson Award as Bucknell’s top senior athlete.
He is now exexcutive director of the NHSCA.
Other inductees in Hershey
Other inductees were Outstanding American Award, Steve Capoferri, developer of River Rock Academy, a school serving at risk students; Ken Daws, an official from the Philadelphia area with extensive college experience; Robert Koffler, Cheltenham, a long-time assistant at various schools who has coached for 55-plus years.
Also, John Little, Solanco, long-time coach at the District 3 school; Carl Poff, wrestler at Bloomsburg University, later coach at Lock Haven, now living in North Carolina; Marty Strayer, two-time EIWA champion at Penn State, All-American at Penn State, resides in Manheim, former member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame board of directors; Rich Vetock, Ebensburg, developer of District 6 website, helped start wrestling at Central Cambria, helped with scoring PIAA tournament for 25 years; and Marc Billett, who grew up in South Williamsport and who coached for 40 years at Greater Latrobe.
Special guests in Hershey
The four women freestyle wrestlers who earned medals in the 2020 Olympics were guests. They are Tamyra Mensah Stock, gold, 149.5 pounds; Adeline Gray, silver, 167.5pounds; Hele Maroulis, bronze, 125 pounds; and Sarah Hildebrandt,bronze; 110 pounds.Women’s freestyle coach Terry Stiner was also in attendance.
