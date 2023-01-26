Basketball
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 35 14 .714 — Philadelphia 31 16 .660 3 Brooklyn 29 18 .617 5 New York 26 23 .531 9 Toronto 22 27 .449 13
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 27 22 .551 — Atlanta 25 24 .510 2 Washington 22 26 .458 4½ Orlando 19 29 .396 7½ Charlotte 13 36 .265 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 31 17 .646 — Cleveland 29 20 .592 2½ Indiana 24 26 .480 8 Chicago 22 25 .468 8½ Detroit 12 37 .245 19½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 31 16 .660 — New Orleans 26 23 .531 6 Dallas 25 24 .510 7 San Antonio 14 34 .292 17½ Houston 11 37 .229 20½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 34 15 .694 — Minnesota 25 25 .500 9½ Utah 25 26 .490 10 Oklahoma City 23 25 .479 10½ Portland 23 25 .479 10½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 27 20 .574 — L.A. Clippers 26 24 .520 2½ Phoenix 25 24 .510 3 Golden State 23 24 .489 4 L.A. Lakers 23 26 .469 5 ___
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana 116, Chicago 110 New York 105, Cleveland 103 Miami 98, Boston 95 Denver 99, New Orleans 98 Washington 127, Dallas 126 Phoenix 128, Charlotte 97 L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando 126, Indiana 120 Philadelphia 137, Brooklyn 133 Atlanta 137, Oklahoma City 132 Milwaukee 107, Denver 99 Washington 108, Houston 103 Minnesota 111, New Orleans 102 Toronto 113, Sacramento 95 Portland 134, Utah 124 L.A. Lakers 113, San Antonio 104 Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Houston, 8 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Orlando at Miami, 8 p.m. Toronto at Golden State, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 47 38 5 4 80 181 98 Toronto 49 30 11 8 68 166 129 Tampa Bay 46 30 15 1 61 167 137 Buffalo 47 25 19 3 53 180 160 Florida 50 23 21 6 52 171 176 Detroit 46 20 18 8 48 141 155 Ottawa 47 21 23 3 45 135 153 Montreal 48 20 25 3 43 127 175
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 47 30 9 8 68 154 126 New Jersey 47 31 12 4 66 164 123 N.Y. Rangers 48 26 14 8 60 153 128 Pittsburgh 47 24 15 8 56 155 144 Washington 50 25 19 6 56 158 142 N.Y. Islanders 50 23 22 5 51 144 143 Philadelphia 49 20 21 8 48 136 159 Columbus 48 15 30 3 33 125 186
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 50 28 13 9 65 171 130 Winnipeg 49 31 17 1 63 161 128 Colorado 46 26 17 3 55 144 126 Minnesota 46 25 17 4 54 145 134 Nashville 47 23 18 6 52 131 137 St. Louis 48 23 22 3 49 152 172 Arizona 48 15 28 5 35 125 175 Chicago 46 14 28 4 32 110 168
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 47 28 14 5 61 172 145 Vegas 49 29 17 3 61 158 142 Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 163 170 Edmonton 49 27 18 4 58 180 160 Calgary 48 23 16 9 55 154 146 Vancouver 48 19 26 3 41 161 194 San Jose 49 14 25 10 38 147 187 Anaheim 48 14 29 5 33 118 201 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Jose 2, OT Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3, OT Pittsburgh 7, Florida 6, OT Boston 4, Montreal 2 Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2 New Jersey 3, Vegas 2, OT Buffalo 5, St. Louis 3 Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1 Colorado 3, Washington 2 Anaheim 5, Arizona 2 Vancouver 5, Chicago 2
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT Ottawa 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Carolina 3, Dallas 2, OT Columbus 3, Edmonton 2, OT Seattle 6, Vancouver 1
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m. Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m. Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 40 27 8 4 1 59 122 97 Providence 39 23 8 6 2 54 117 105 Charlotte 40 21 15 2 2 46 117 117 WB/Scranton 39 19 15 2 3 43 111 105 Lehigh Valley 39 19 15 3 2 43 112 118 Bridgeport 41 18 16 6 1 43 137 140 Springfield 40 18 17 1 4 41 116 119 Hartford 40 16 15 3 6 41 112 125
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 40 28 10 1 1 58 145 126 Utica 40 21 13 5 1 48 123 118 Rochester 37 20 14 2 1 43 116 123 Syracuse 37 18 13 3 3 42 135 123 Laval 41 16 18 5 2 39 142 150 Belleville 40 16 20 3 1 36 131 146 Cleveland 38 15 18 3 2 35 124 150
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 38 22 8 6 2 52 145 105 Milwaukee 39 22 14 1 2 47 136 117 Manitoba 37 21 13 2 1 45 117 118 Iowa 39 20 14 2 3 45 117 116 Rockford 40 20 15 3 2 45 131 132 Grand Rapids 38 15 19 2 2 34 103 141 Chicago 38 14 20 3 1 32 110 144
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 37 27 6 3 1 58 142 102 Calgary 40 28 10 2 0 58 151 102 Colorado 39 24 12 3 0 51 119 100 Abbotsford 40 23 13 2 2 50 140 120 Ontario 38 21 15 1 1 44 120 108 Tucson 41 18 19 4 0 40 135 143 San Jose 41 17 21 0 3 37 104 139 Henderson 43 16 24 0 3 35 114 122 Bakersfield 38 14 21 2 1 31 104 126 San Diego 4 1 12 29 0 0 24 107 158 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Iowa 2, Rockford 1 Tucson 5, Chicago 1 Calgary 4, Ontario 3 Abbotsford 4, Toronto 0
Wednesday’s Games
Belleville 2, Laval 1 Bridgeport 6, Hartford 2 Charlotte 4, Utica 0 Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 2 Rochester 3, WB/Scranton 2 Tucson 4, Chicago 1 Ontario 3, Calgary 2 Henderson 3, San Jose 2 San Diego 5, Bakersfield 3 Toronto 3, Abbotsford 2
Thursday’s Games
Coachella Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m. WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m. San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
TennisAustralian Open ResultsThursdayMen’s DoublesSemifinals
