CENTER VALLEY – Senior pitcher Will Greer and junior outfielder Grant Voytovich were each named Preseason All-Patriot League, the league office announced on Tuesday. Bucknell, which came within one win of a Patriot League title last season, was picked second in the preseason poll.
Greer, a Second Team All-Patriot League selection a season ago, had a phenomenal campaign as the No. 1 option for the Bison, going 5-3 overall with a 4.39 ERA. Greer pitched 82.0 innings overall in his junior campaign in the regular season, going at least five innings in each of his 13 appearances. Greer's 50 strikeouts ranked sixth in the Patriot League, and his ERA also ranked sixth in the Patriot League. The native of Cohasset, Massachusetts' five wins were the fourth-most in the Patriot League.
Voytovich, also a Second Team selection in 2022, moved to the outfield in his sophomore season, leading the Bison with 62 hits. The native of Mars, Pennsylvania ranked eighth in the Patriot League in RBIs (37), seventh in doubles (13), and sixth in overall hits (62). Voytovich finished his sophomore season with multiple hits in six of his last seven contests, including back-to-back two-hit games against Army in games two and three of the Patriot League Championship Series.
The Bison (40) were picked second behind four-time defending champion Army (49), garnering two first-place votes. Lehigh (37), Navy (25), Holy Cross (19) and Lafayette (10) rounded out the poll. Lehigh's Casey Rother and Luke Rettig were named the Patriot League Player and Pitcher of the Year while Army's Kevin Dubrule was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Bucknell opens its 2023 slate with a three-game series at Louisville the weekend of February 17-19.
Eagles reserve lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.
Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. That means he can’t practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.
The NFL announced the move Wednesday and said the issue is being reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy.
The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was indicted Tuesday by a Guernsey County grand jury in Ohio and ordered to appear in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
His attorney, Michael Connick, said the allegations are false and that Sills will be aggressively defended.
Sills was listed as a backup guard and played just four snaps on special teams against the Cardinals on Oct. 9, the one game he played. He was on the inactive list for most of the year, including this past Sunday in Philadelphia’s conference title victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the Eagles said in a statement.
The indictment accuses Sills, who is from Sarahsville, Ohio, of engaging in sexual activity that was not consensual and holding a woman against her will on Dec. 5, 2019.
A statement issued by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the incident was immediately reported, and that the county sheriff’s office conducted a detailed investigation.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
