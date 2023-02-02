CENTER VALLEY – Senior pitcher Will Greer and junior outfielder Grant Voytovich were each named Preseason All-Patriot League, the league office announced on Tuesday. Bucknell, which came within one win of a Patriot League title last season, was picked second in the preseason poll.

Greer, a Second Team All-Patriot League selection a season ago, had a phenomenal campaign as the No. 1 option for the Bison, going 5-3 overall with a 4.39 ERA. Greer pitched 82.0 innings overall in his junior campaign in the regular season, going at least five innings in each of his 13 appearances. Greer's 50 strikeouts ranked sixth in the Patriot League, and his ERA also ranked sixth in the Patriot League. The native of Cohasset, Massachusetts' five wins were the fourth-most in the Patriot League.

