MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian’s girls basketball team continues its magical season at 7:30 tonight when it faces District 3 runner-up Linville Hill Christian in a PIAA Class A second round game at Cumberland Valley High School.
But the best season in program history for Meadowbrook (26-2) began simply with a fitting quote from Oscar-winning film Chariots of Fire at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
“It has been so much fun to be a part of this season with this group of young ladies. We started the season with an Eric Lidell quote from Chariots of Fire, ‘I believe God made me for a purpose, but he also made me fast. And when I run, I feel His pleasure,’” said Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin.
“The girls have really bought into that philosophy that each player brings specific gifts, or a specific skill set to our team and our team goal has been to do our best to use the gifts God has given us to glorify Him. In return we let Him handle the end result. So, we have viewed the milestones as His blessing on our effort to use this moment to represent God, our school and our families to the best of our ability.”
And the excitement surrounding the team’s postseason run has only increased with each game the Lions have won.
“There definitely has been a buzz around the school with the success of the team. Players and coaches alike have been stopped at church or in the hallway at school and even outside of school. People are gracious and supportive and congratulating us for our success so far, and the number of fans following us to games has also increased,” said Devlin.
“It is really neat to see how the community is supporting the girls and their success. We’ve also loved the support the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association and other District 4 teams have shown. We’ve had a big group from Northumberland Christian showing up and cheering us on, but there have also been players and families from Millville, Milton, Warrior Run, Selinsgrove and many others who are friends with kids on our team.”
Coach Devlin has seen plenty of film on Linville Hill (21-2), especially the Warriors’ 39-29 win over familiar foe Harrisburg Academy in the District 3 quarterfinals. This past weekend the Lions rolled all over Harrisburg Academy 41-18.
“I’ve watched about five different Linville games. Linville Hill is a good basketball team. They have four kids who can shoot the 3. They are long and athletic and well coached. They play disciplined defense and move the ball well on offense,” said Devlin. “They are from the same league as Harrisburg Academy (the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference), and they had similar results against them, beating them 36-23 and 39-29, but that second score was a 25-9 halftime lead and they subbed early in the fourth quarter. We will need to come focused and ready to play.”
The Warriors are led by senior Elena Esh, plus sophomores Desi Smucker and Aubrielle Fisher, and freshman Courtney Good — all of whom were CCAC All-Stars this year.
And since Linville Hill can shoot 3-pointers so well, Meadowbrook’s girls will have to play disciplined defense to prevent the Warriors from getting the ball along the perimeter.
“Because they have so many shooters and they move the ball so well we are going to have to make sure we are matched up early in the possession so that they can’t find the open shooter as easily,” said Devlin. “We will need to be disciplined and stay out of foul trouble so we can play our typical aggressive style of man defense. In terms of matchups, we are very similar teams, but they have one or two players that might be a little longer than us and so we are going to have to box out and keep them off the boards.”
Meadowbrook, of course, has junior guard Kailey Devlin, who is without a doubt one of the best Class A players in the state. She averages 20.7 points per game and has knocked down 40 3-pointers herself.
“I believe this is a team that we match up with well. Honestly, it goes both ways, I believe they match up with us pretty well also,” said coach Devlin. “Having a player like Kailey is definitely an advantage, but that advantage has grown even more as the rest of the team has stepped up to hit big shots on the offensive end during our playoff run.”
The rest of the Lions’ starting five include freshman guard Madalyn Fasnacht, junior guard Audrey Millett, junior forward/center Alayna Smith and senior guard Alyssa Canelo.
“Maddy, Audrey, Alayna and Alyssa have all made great strides in recognizing and taking good shots with confidence,” said coach Devlin. “Kailey has been consistent all season long and the growth of the rest of the team has opened up more opportunities for everyone.”
Defense is definitely one of Meadowbrook’s strengths, and the team’s gameplan going into the contest is pretty straight forward.
“Our focus is pretty simple. Don’t let the opposing team get comfortable by playing tough defense, move the ball on offense, capitalize on open shots, and win the rebounding battle,” said coach Devlin. “Our identity all season long has been our defense. At the beginning of the year our defense got us big wins as our offense developed. Now, that defense is what keeps us in the game when we aren’t in rhythm offensively. So, we start with defense, but we also need to take good shots with confidence.”
On offense, the Lions will have their hands full with the Warriors, who like to press. So, Meadowbrook will have to be steady when they have the ball.
“This team will be one of the more high-pressure defenses we’ve seen, so poise and patience on offense will be key,” said coach Devlin. “Defense wins games, but rebounding wins championships so we will need to box out and keep them off the boards. Second chance points could be the deciding factor for either team in a game like this one.”
Meadowbrook also has the distinct advantage of playing against a team like Northumberland Christian, which claimed the Class A state title a year ago, to prepare the Lions for games such as tonight’s.
“For the past 5 years, three times a year, we have played and lost to the team that won last year’s Class A state championship, Northumberland Christian. It was hard, but we are thankful for (head coach) Dan (Severn) and (assistant coach) Jeff (Ulmer) and the quality program that they built because they forced us to get better,” said coach Devlin.
“We had no seniors last year and we were 14-14. All of those wins and losses, the bumps and bruises, have taught us the lessons we’ve drawn from to be where we are this season. At this point these girls have earned a special place in Meadowbrook history, but we are also excited to see how far God will allow us to go. We know we can do all things through Him who strengthens us, so we plan to show up, give our best to Him and we will leave the result in His hands.”
