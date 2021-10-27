MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian’s District 4 Class A first round playoff game scheduled for Tuesday at Benton was postponed by rain. The game will be made up today at 4 p.m.
Lycoming’s Tomb named to D3football.com Team of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – Junior David Tomb made his second appearance on the D3football.com Team of the Week after posting 3.5 tackles for loss against Albright, the website announced on Tuesday.
Tomb, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound defensive tackle, posted six tackles, three and a half for loss, half a sack and a forced fumble in a 28-7 win against Albright. He blew up two plays on Albright’s second drive, including forcing a fumble to end the drive. His sack came with the help of Cole Senior on 3-and-23, forcing Albright to punt from the six and set up Lycoming’s third touchdown of the game. Five of his six tackles came for a loss or no gain.
Tomb also earned the honors as a member of the Warriors’ special teams on Oct. 29, 2019, when he had four tackles, two for a loss and a blocked punt against FDU-Florham, helping the Warriors to a 42-21 win.
The junior is fifth in the Middle Atlantic Conference with 1.67 tackles for loss per game and he is 10th in the league with 0.50 sacks per contest.
He joins sophomore Hunter Campbell as a 2021 team of the week honoree, as Campbell earned the accolades on Sept. 21.
The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday when they host Wilkes at 1 p.m. at David Person Field.
Lycoming cross country teams slated 15th, 16th in pre-MAC Championships polls
WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming College men’s cross country team was selected to finish 15th in the pre-Middle Atlantic Conference Championships poll and the women’s cross country team was selected 16th, the conference office announced on Tuesday.
The championship event, held on the campus of DeSales University, will begin with the men’s 8,000-meter race at 11 a.m., and the women’s 6,000-meter race will follow at 12 p.m.
The men’s team will be lead by first-year Elliot Bello and senior Max Hanson, who have provided a 1-2 punch throughout the season. Senior Maverick Stenger, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, and senior Brandon Gates, a Warrior Run grad, will also take part in the race for the Warriors.
Messiah and DeSales topped the men’s poll, with Lebanon Valley, York and Widener rounding out the top five.
First-year Katryn Yocum gives the Warrior women a solid lead runner, as she has already turned in the fourth-fastest time in program history this year, while sophomore Ali Clemens has also had a standout season. Also competing in the meet will be junior Mariah Rovenolt, a fellow Warrior Run graduate.
Misericordia was the unanimous pick to win the women’s championship, while Messiah, Lebanon Valley, DeSales and York round out the top five.
