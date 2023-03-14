Baseball
World Baseball Classic GlanceGROUP A W L Pct.
Cuba 2 2 .500 Italy 2 2 .500 Netherlands 2 2 .500 Panama 2 2 .500 Taiwan 2 2 .500
GROUP B W L Pct.
Japan 4 0 1.000 Australia 3 1 .750 South Korea 2 2 .500 Czech Republic 1 3 .250 China 0 4 .000
GROUP C W L Pct.
United States 2 1 .667 Colombia 1 1 .500 Canada 1 1 .500 Mexico 1 1 .500 Britain 1 2 .333
GROUP D W L Pct.
Venezuela 2 0 1.000 Puerto Rico 2 1 .667 Dominican Republic 1 1 .500 Israel 1 1 .500 Nicaragua 0 3 .000
Wednesday, Mar. 8
Netherlands 4, Cuba 2 Panama 12, Taiwan 5
Thursday, Mar. 9
Australia 8, South Korea 7 Netherlands 3, Panama 1 Japan 8, China 1 Italy 6, Cuba 3, 10 innings
Friday, Mar. 10
Czech Republic 8, China 5 Cuba 13, Panama 4 Japan 13, South Korea 4 Taiwan 11, Italy 7
Saturday, Mar. 11
Australia 12, China 2, 7 innings Panama 2, Italy 0 Japan 10, Czech Republic 2 Taiwan 9, Netherlands 5 Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1 Colombia 5, Mexico 4, 10 innings
Sunday, Mar. 12
Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1 United States 6, Britain 2 South Korea 7, Czech Republic 3 Cuba 7, Taiwan 1 Japan 7, Australia 1 Italy 7, Netherlands 1 Israel 3, Nicaragua 1 Canada 18, Britain 8, 7 innings Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6
Monday, Mar. 13
Mexico 11, United States 5 Australia 8, Czech Republic 3 South Korea 22, China 2, 5 innings Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1 Britain 7, Colombia 5 Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0, 8 innings
Tuesday, Mar. 14
United States 12, Canada 1, 7 innings Nicaragua at Venezuela, 1600 GMT Canada at Colombia, 1900 GMT Israel at Dominican Republic, 2300 GMT
Wednesday, Mar. 15
Britain at Mexico, 0200 GMT Australia at Cuba, 1000 GMT Venezuela at Israel, 1600 GMT Mexico at Canada, 1900 GMT Puerto Rico at Dominican Republic, 2300 GMT
Thursday, Mar. 16
United States at Colombia, 0200 GMT Italy at Japan, 1000 GMT
Friday, Mar. 17
Pool C Runner-Up at Pool D Winner, 2300 GMT
Saturday, Mar. 18
Pool D Runner-Up at Pool C Winner, 2300 GMT
Sunday, Mar. 19
Semifinalist 1 at Semifinalist 3, 2300 GMT
Monday, Mar. 20
Semifinalist 2 at Semifinalist 4, 2300 GMT
Tuesday, Mar. 21
Finalist 1 at Finalist 2, 2300 GMT
Spring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Kansas City 14 2 .875 Boston 9 4 .692 Los Angeles 10 5 .667 Toronto 11 6 .647 Houston 7 5 .583 Chicago 7 6 .538 Minnesota 8 7 .533 Seattle 8 7 .533 Tampa Bay 8 7 .533 Detroit 10 9 .526 New York 8 9 .471 Baltimore 7 9 .438 Oakland 7 9 .438 Texas 7 11 .389 Cleveland 5 10 .333
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
Los Angeles 10 4 .714 St. Louis 9 5 .643 Chicago 10 6 .625 Philadelphia 8 7 .533 Atlanta 7 7 .500 New York 7 8 .467 Cincinnati 8 10 .444 San Diego 8 10 .444 Milwaukee 7 9 .438 Washington 6 8 .429 Arizona 7 10 .412 Colorado 6 10 .375 San Francisco 6 11 .353 Pittsburgh 4 10 .286 Miami 3 11 .214
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Boston (ss) 4 Houston 5, Miami 1 N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston (ss) 3 St. Louis 5, Washington 1 Atlanta 11, Pittsburgh 3 Detroit 8, Minnesota 7 Toronto 8, Philadelphia 3 Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Mets 4 L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 1 Kansas City 7, Cleveland 6 L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 1 Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 3 San Francisco 4, Oakland (ss) 3 Oakland (ss) 8, San Diego 6 Arizona 10, Colorado 9 Seattle 11, Texas 10
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Baltimore (ss) 5 Baltimore (ss) 11, Detroit (ss) 7 Tampa Bay 9, Detroit (ss) 5 Washington 7, Houston 6 Minnesota 1, N.Y. Yankees 0 Toronto 16, Boston 3 N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3 Arizona 11, Texas 8 L.A. Dodgers 11, Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0 Oakland 8, Colorado 7 L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 2 San Francisco 11, San Diego 9
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. St. Louis vs. Houston (ss) at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Boston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Houston (ss) vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 1:10 p.m. Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 6:35 p.m. Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Cincinnati vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Houston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m. Washington vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 1:10 p.m. St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Seattle vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco (ss) vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Colorado vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 47 22 .681 — Philadelphia 45 22 .672 1 Brooklyn 39 29 .574 7½ New York 40 30 .571 7½ Toronto 32 36 .471 14½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 37 33 .529 — Atlanta 34 35 .493 2½ Washington 31 37 .456 5 Orlando 28 40 .412 8 Charlotte 22 48 .314 15
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 49 19 .721 — Cleveland 43 27 .614 7 Chicago 31 36 .463 17½ Indiana 31 38 .449 18½ Detroit 16 53 .232 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 41 26 .612 — Dallas 34 35 .493 8 New Orleans 33 35 .485 8½ San Antonio 17 50 .254 24 Houston 16 52 .235 25½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 46 22 .676 — Minnesota 35 34 .507 11½ Oklahoma City 33 35 .485 13 Utah 33 36 .478 13½ Portland 31 37 .456 15
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 40 27 .597 — Phoenix 37 31 .544 3½ Golden State 36 33 .522 5 L.A. Clippers 36 33 .522 5 L.A. Lakers 33 35 .485 7½
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 114, Charlotte 108 Philadelphia 112, Washington 93 Oklahoma City 102, San Antonio 90 New Orleans 127, Portland 110 New York 112, L.A. Lakers 108 Brooklyn 122, Denver 120
Monday’s Games
Detroit 117, Indiana 97 Minnesota 136, Atlanta 115 Memphis 104, Dallas 88 Miami 119, Utah 115 Houston 111, Boston 109 Golden State 123, Phoenix 112 Milwaukee 133, Sacramento 124
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10 p.m. New York at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m. Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Orlando at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 65 50 10 5 105 245 142 Toronto 66 40 18 8 88 226 179 Tampa Bay 67 39 22 6 84 233 206 Florida 67 33 27 7 73 229 226 Buffalo 66 33 28 5 71 242 239 Ottawa 66 33 29 4 70 207 212 Detroit 66 30 27 9 69 199 217 Montreal 67 26 35 6 58 184 244
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 65 43 14 8 94 217 165 New Jersey 66 44 16 6 94 235 177 N.Y. Rangers 66 37 19 10 84 217 186 Pittsburgh 66 34 22 10 78 217 210 N.Y. Islanders 68 34 26 8 76 196 187 Washington 67 32 28 7 71 208 200 Philadelphia 66 24 31 11 59 169 217 Columbus 65 20 38 7 47 169 244
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 67 37 17 13 87 234 180 Minnesota 67 38 21 8 84 195 178 Colorado 65 37 22 6 80 214 185 Winnipeg 67 38 26 3 79 210 189 Nashville 64 33 24 7 73 186 189 St. Louis 66 29 32 5 63 205 242 Arizona 67 24 32 11 59 188 237 Chicago 66 22 38 6 50 165 236
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 67 41 20 6 88 217 185 Los Angeles 67 38 20 9 85 228 221 Seattle 67 37 23 7 81 234 216 Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 258 228 Calgary 67 30 24 13 73 209 205 Vancouver 65 28 32 5 61 222 253 Anaheim 67 22 35 10 54 172 271 San Jose 67 19 36 12 50 193 257 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 5, Boston 3 Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT New Jersey 3, Carolina 0 Vegas 5, St. Louis 3 Winnipeg 3, Tampa Bay 2 Calgary 5, Ottawa 1 Nashville 5, Anaheim 4, OT Arizona 5, Minnesota 4, OT
Monday’s Games
Buffalo 4, Toronto 3 Colorado 8, Montreal 4 Dallas 5, Seattle 2
Tuesday’s Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m. Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m. Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m. Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m. Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
