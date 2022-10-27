DANVILLE — Sophie Kilbride and her Lewisburg teammates were confident they would score the go-ahead goal in Wednesday's District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal against Bloomsburg.
But when Kilbride shot what turned out to be the game-winner early in the first overtime period, she heard the referee's whistle and thought she was offside.
As it turned out, the goal stood, and so did Lewisburg's 2-1 overtime win over Bloomsburg at Danville's Ironmen Stadium.
"The outside was really open for us, especially in the second half, and I recognized we needed to capitalize there, and (we did)," said Kilbride. "Our team is such a hustle team - every single one of our players. We are (also) a young team, so we were (a little bit nervous) in the beginning, but once we got into the flow (we were okay) and I think that's what helped us."
No. 6-seeded Lewisburg (12-6) survived the hard-fought game to upset No. 3 Bloomsburg (14-4-1), and now the Green Dragons face No. 2 Montoursville in the semifinals at a site and time to be determined.
"I'm very, very proud of my girls. Today was just a matter of finishing in the second half," said Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski. "The first half was sort of back-and-forth, but I thought we definitely had some better ball movement.
"Kudos to Bloomsburg. Their girls are tall, and they were winning stuff, and they worked their tails off," added Lewisburg's coach.
Bloomsburg was held to just one shot in the first half, but it resulted in the lone goal for the Panthers.
Bella Pistoia fired a shot on goal that was saved by Lewisburg goalkeeper Izzy Wood. However, the ball caromed back to Zentner who then chipped it over Wood's head and into the back of the net.
"Our back line, when we backed up and Bloomsburg was dribbling, that's when they had their chances," said Gerlinski. "Bloomsburg was trying to send the ball over the top constantly, but we were covering those balls. When Bloomsburg was dribbling at us and we backed up rather than one person (going after the ball), that's what happened. There was that gap there."
And after numerous good looks at the goal, including a wide-open shot fanned on by Mikayla Long, Lewisburg finally knotted the score with 12:13 remaining in regulation.
A foul gave the Green Dragons a free kick to the right of the goal along the sideline. Caroline Blakeslee took the kick, which hit off the far post and bounced back to Julia Monaco, who was there to punch it in to tie the game.
"We needed that. I wish we would've had it a little earlier to keep the momentum going our way, but we fought, we fought," said Gerlinski. "This is the playoffs. Everything gets cranked up."
Although the game eventually went into overtime, Kilbride made sure it didn't last for very long.
Kilbride raced down the left side of the field and managed to get a little bit in front of a Bloomsburg defender, and when she tried to slot the ball inside the far post the ball instead hit off the defender and went into the left side of the net.
"I hit the ball with my left foot to the right, and I still thought it was going into the right side, but it did ricochet off her and it went in," said Kilbride. " It was weird. I didn't even know (it was good). They blew the whistle, and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh I was offside or something.'
"It was great (to score the game-winner). I was pretty confident that we were going to get one in. We had so many chances in the second half, so we just had to put one in," Kilbride added.
At this time of the year, it's just a matter of surviving and advancing, and now the Green Dragons get another tough matchup when they face the Warriors in the semis.
"Now we go on to the next game. (We just) have to work our tails off and get them like what we got today," said Gerlinski.
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal
at Danville Area High School
First half
Bl-Brynna Zentner, unassisted, 14:45.
Second half
Lew-Julia Monaco, unassisted, 12:13.
Overtime
Lew-Sophie Kilbride, unassisted, 9:15.
Shots: Lewisburg, 14-1; Corner kicks: 4-4; Saves: Lewisburg (Izzy Wood), 1; Bloomsburg (Alyssa Shuman), 1.
