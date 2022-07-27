Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 66 32 .673 _ Toronto 54 43 .557 11½ Tampa Bay 52 45 .536 13½ Baltimore 49 48 .505 16½ Boston 49 49 .500 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 45 .536 _ Cleveland 49 47 .510 2½ Chicago 49 48 .505 3 Kansas City 39 58 .402 13 Detroit 39 59 .398 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 64 33 .660 _ Seattle 52 45 .536 12 Texas 43 52 .453 20 Los Angeles 41 56 .423 23 Oakland 36 63 .364 29 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 60 37 .619 _ Atlanta 59 40 .596 2 Philadelphia 50 47 .515 10 Miami 46 51 .474 14 Washington 33 65 .337 27½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 54 44 .551 _ St. Louis 51 47 .520 3 Chicago 40 57 .412 13½ Pittsburgh 40 58 .408 14 Cincinnati 37 59 .385 16
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 64 31 .674 _ San Diego 55 44 .556 11 San Francisco 48 48 .500 16½ Colorado 44 54 .449 21½ Arizona 43 53 .448 21½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Boston 3, Cleveland 1 Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1 Detroit 12, San Diego 4 Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0 Oakland 7, Houston 5 Seattle 4, Texas 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 10, St. Louis 3 Cleveland 8, Boston 3 N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3 San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 0 Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1 Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Junk 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-10), 2:10 p.m. Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m. Houston (Javier 6-5) at Oakland (Irvin 5-7), 3:37 p.m. Texas (Gray 7-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-10), 3:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-3), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m. Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Cincinnati 11, Miami 2 Detroit 12, San Diego 4 Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4 Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2 Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0 Arizona 7, San Francisco 0 Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2 Miami 2, Cincinnati 1 Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3 Toronto 10, St. Louis 3 N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3 San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1 San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 5-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-4), 12:35 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m. Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m. Washington (Corbin 4-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 3:10 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 3:40 p.m. Miami (Garrett 2-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 21 7 .750 — Connecticut 19 9 .679 2 Washington 17 11 .607 4 Atlanta 12 16 .429 9 New York 10 17 .370 10½ Indiana 5 25 .167 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714 — Seattle 18 10 .643 2 Los Angeles 12 15 .444 7½ Dallas 12 15 .444 7½ Phoenix 12 16 .429 8 Minnesota 10 19 .345 10½ x-clinched playoff spot ___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 83 (2022 Commissioner’s Cup Final)
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
