PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr.’s dad hit plenty of big shots in a career that included five NBA titles, so perhaps it was no surprise that Harper told his Rutgers teammates he’d send them home winners against No. 1 Purdue.
He backed up his words with the most stunning shot of the young college hoops season.
Harper hit a buzzer-beater from just inside half court, and Rutgers shocked Purdue in its first-ever game as the nation’s No. 1 team, winning 70-68 on Thursday night.
Harper finished with a career-high 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds in a do-it-all performance for the Scarlet Knights (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten), who beat the top-ranked team for the first time in program history.
Purdue had gone ahead 68-67 on a layup by Trevion Williams with 4 seconds left. With no timeouts, Mawot Mag inbounded the ball to Harper, who dribbled across the half-court line and let it fly from the big “R” logo. The ball rattled through as time expired and Rutgers fans stormed the court.
Williams had 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Purdue (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which was a unanimous No. 1 in this week’s AP Top 25. the program’s first time atop the poll. Its stay will be brief.
The lead changed hands three times in the final 13.1 seconds. Harper hit a turnaround jumper to put Rutgers ahead 67-66, its first lead since early in the second half.
Purdue had a 10-point lead with 8 minutes left before Rutgers began chipping away.
Caleb McConnell made a turnaround jumper in the paint to get Rutgers within 65-63 with 2:07 remaining, and Mag pulled Rutgers within one on a dunk off a pass from Harper with 1:05 left.
McConnell had 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists for Rutgers, and Mag also scored 12 points. Jaden Ivey scored 15 points for Purdue, which has lost four straight to Rutgers.
