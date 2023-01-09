EASTON — Leo O’Boyle scored 24 points to lead Lafayette to a 74-67 win over Bucknell on Sunday afternoon at Kirby Sports Center. Xander Rice tallied 18 points and Alex Timmerman had 16 and nine rebounds for the Bison, who dropped their sixth straight and fell to 7-10 overall and 0-4 in the Patriot League.
Bucknell and Lafayette went to overtime in all three meetings last season, and the Leopards needed a late rally in this one to make it four in a row. The Bison led 60-49 after a Timmerman layup with 11:29 to play, but then went 1-for-18 from the field the rest of the way, including overtime.
The Leopards (3-14, 1-3 PL) received nine points from O’Boyle in a 13-0 run that gave them a 62-60 lead. After an exchange of points, Jack Forrest hit a 3-pointer to end the team’s run of 10 straight misses and give them a 65-64 lead with 3:54 to play.
Bucknell held Lafayette to just one point over the last five minutes of regulation but couldn’t take advantage. Josh Rivera, who had 18 points for Lafayette, split a pair at the line to tie it at 65 with 2:01 left. In the final two minutes, the Bison were called for a charge and had another turnover in the lane, and then Rice, one of the league’s top free-throw shooters, had his front end of a 1-and-1 pop out with 26 seconds to play.
Fulton’s lefty shot in the lane was off the mark as regulation ended, but Lafayette scored the first six points in overtime to take control. The Bison were 0-for-6 from the field in OT and were outscored 9-2.
The Bison were shooting 60.5 percent from the field after Timmerman’s layup gave them that 11-point lead, but the late drought dropped them to 42.9 percent for the game. Lafayette also shot 42.9 percent but went 10-for-28 from the arc to offset a tough day at the foul line (10-21).
Lafayette took an early 15-8 lead after a Fulton 3-pointer, but the Bison outscored the Leopards 22-9 over the next nine minutes to jump in front. Forrest and Elvin Edmonds IV hit 3-pointers in that stretch, and two free throws by Timmerman made it a 30-24 game with 4:56 left in the half.
The Bison had a couple of chances to extend that six-point lead only to see Lafayette answer. After a missed front end of a 1-and-1, Bucknell lost Fulton in the corner in transition, and he swished the 3-pointer. Rice hit a trey for a 37-31 lead, and then after a defensive stop Forrest canned another three in the corner in transition, but the bucket was waved off as Edmonds was called for a charging foul on the pass. O’Boyle quickly answered with a contested three for a six-point swing.
Noah Williamson’s put-back with five seconds left again made it a six-point margin, but Fulton pulled up from about 35 feet for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 40-37 in intermission.
Williamson tallied 8 points and six rebounds in 17 minutes, giving the Bison important first-half minutes after Timmerman picked up two early fouls.
The Bison return home on Wednesday to face Loyola at 7 p.m.
Lafayette 74, Bucknell 67 (OT)
Bijiek 1-3 0-0 3, Motta 1-5 1-1 3, Timmerman 6-9 4-4 16, Edmonds 2-6 1-2 6, Rice 7-16 2-3 19, Forrest 2-6 0-2 6, Williamson 3-5 2-2 8, Bascoe 0-1 0-1 0, van der Heijden 2-4 0-0 4, J.Fulton 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 24-56 12-17 67.
Jenkins 3-7 2-5 8, O’Boyle 8-11 3-4 24, Rivera 8-15 2-4 18, Berger 1-9 3-6 5, C.Fulton 5-14 0-0 14, Pettit 0-0 0-0 0, Sondberg 2-4 0-2 5, Hines 0-1 0-0 0, Vander Baan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 27-63 10-21 74.
Halftime: Bucknell 40-37. 3-point goals: Bucknell 7-24 (Rice 3-9, Forrest 2-5, Bijiek 1-3, Edmonds 1-3, Bascoe 0-1, van der Heijden 0-1, Motta 0-2), Lafayette 10-28 (O’Boyle 5-8, C. Fulton 4-10, Sondberg 1-2, Jenkins 0-3, Berger 0-5). Rebounds: Bucknell 36 (Timmerman 9), Lafayette 36 (Jenkins 14). Assists: Bucknell 11 (Bascoe 4), Lafayette 20 (C. Fulton 8). Total fouls: Bucknell 18, Lafayette 17. A: 1,696.
