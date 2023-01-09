EASTON — Leo O’Boyle scored 24 points to lead Lafayette to a 74-67 win over Bucknell on Sunday afternoon at Kirby Sports Center. Xander Rice tallied 18 points and Alex Timmerman had 16 and nine rebounds for the Bison, who dropped their sixth straight and fell to 7-10 overall and 0-4 in the Patriot League.

Bucknell and Lafayette went to overtime in all three meetings last season, and the Leopards needed a late rally in this one to make it four in a row. The Bison led 60-49 after a Timmerman layup with 11:29 to play, but then went 1-for-18 from the field the rest of the way, including overtime.

