College
Women’s golfBucknell at William & Mary InvitationalNotes:
A career-best 74 from junior Kelsey Yi helped the Bison to their best score of the week, a final-round 308 as the William & Mary’s Invitational wrapped up on Tuesday at the Kingsmill Resort. Bucknell finished in 10th place in a talented field in its first tournament of the season. The 931 total over 54 holes (309-314-308) is the team’s best ever on the River Course at Kingsmill and tied for the 11th-best in team history. It is also the third-best 54-hole score in a fall season-opener, with the only two better coming on the team’s home course at the Bucknell Invitational. Kelsey Yi’s 2-over-par 74 paced the Bison in the third and final round. Yi started the day on the par-5 15th hole and got out to a par-par-birdie start. She was 4-over on the day after a bogey at No. 6, but then had a terrific finish with birdies at 7 and 9 followed by five straight pars to close with the 74, two shots better than her previous career best. Yi totaled 228 for the week (78-76-74) to finish T-23rd. Freshman Paige Richter had quite the collegiate debut, backing up her 73-78 start on Monday with a final-round 76 on the way to a top-20 finish (T-19th). Elon trailed Richmond by two shots entering the final round but outscored the Spiders 289-291 to catch them for first place. Charleston Southern was third at 888 total, 11 shots behind the leaders.
Women’s volleyballLycoming 3, Delaware Valley 2Notes:
Sophomore Kendall Myers recorded a career-high 40 digs and sophomore Marykatelin Button posted 30 assists and 13 digs for her first career double-double to lead the Warriors to a 3-2 (15-25, 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10) MAC Freedom win over Delaware Valley at James Work Gymnasium. First-year Cameron Upcraft notched 10 kills to lead the team to go with nine blocks and sophomore Arianna Santos added nine digs, a career-high 16 digs and seven blocks. Senior Elizabeth Kelson added nine kills and three blocks and sophomore Brynne Bisel posted seven kills and 11 digs for Lycoming (7-1, 1-1 MAC Freedom) against the Aggies (3-2, 1-1).
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 86 56 .606 _ Toronto 80 62 .563 6 Tampa Bay 79 62 .560 6½ Baltimore 74 67 .525 11½ Boston 69 73 .486 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 75 65 .536 _ Chicago 73 69 .514 3 Minnesota 70 70 .500 5 Kansas City 57 85 .401 19 Detroit 54 88 .380 22
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 92 50 .648 _ Seattle 79 61 .564 12 Texas 62 80 .437 30 Los Angeles 61 81 .430 31 Oakland 51 91 .359 41 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 89 54 .622 _ Atlanta 87 54 .617 1 Philadelphia 79 62 .560 9 Miami 58 84 .408 30½ Washington 49 93 .345 39½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 83 59 .585 _ Milwaukee 76 66 .535 7 Chicago 60 82 .423 23 Cincinnati 56 85 .397 26½ Pittsburgh 54 88 .380 29
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 98 43 .695 _ San Diego 77 64 .546 21 San Francisco 68 73 .482 30 Arizona 66 75 .468 32 Colorado 61 81 .430 37½ x-clinched division ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 4 Houston 7, Detroit 0 Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2 Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2, 1st game Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1 Houston 6, Detroit 3 Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game Baltimore 4, Washington 3 Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3 N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2 Texas 8, Oakland 7 San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (Javier 8-9) at Detroit (Wentz 1-1), 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m. San Diego (Clevinger 5-6) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m. Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-4) at Toronto (Stripling 7-4), 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4) at Boston (Bello 1-5), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:40 p.m. Oakland (Sears 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 7:20 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2 Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0 San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game Philadelphia 2, Miami 1 Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1 Baltimore 4, Washington 3 Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2 Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4 L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0 San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-5), 12:35 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-8), 3:45 p.m. San Diego (Clevinger 5-6) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6) at Miami (Cabrera 5-2), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 7:45 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A International League GlanceEast Division W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 75 61 .551 — Jacksonville (Miami) 74 61 .548 ½ Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 74 61 .548 ½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 72 63 .533 2½ Buffalo (Toronto) 70 64 .522 4 Worcester (Boston) 69 66 .511 5½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 67 69 .493 8 Rochester (Washington) 60 76 .441 15 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 56 80 .412 19 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 54 82 .397 21
West Division W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 81 54 .600 — Columbus (Cleveland) 78 56 .582 2½ Toledo (Detroit) 75 60 .556 6 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 70 65 .519 11 Memphis (St. Louis) 67 69 .493 14½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 66 69 .489 15 Omaha (Kansas City) 66 70 485 15½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 64 70 478 16½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 61 75 .449 20½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 54 82 .397 27½ ___
Sunday’s Games
Rochester 7, Syracuse 2 Columbus 8, Louisville 5 Gwinnett at Buffalo, canc. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, canc. Toledo 6, St. Paul 1 Indianapolis 19, Omaha 9 Norfolk 9, Memphis 2 Jacksonville 11, Iowa 9 Scranton/WB 14, Durham 2 Charlotte 7, Nashville 6
Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 3 Omaha 4, Columbus 2 Buffalo 15, Syracuse 8 Scranton/WB 5, Worcester 4 Norfolk 12, Charlotte 4 Toledo 9, Indianapolis 1 Gwinnett 5, Durham 4 Memphis 5, Iowa 1 Jacksonville 4, Nashville 1 St. Paul 6, Louisville 0
Wednesday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Memphis at Iowa, 1:08 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 12:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Jacksonville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 18 4 9 63 68 22 CF Montréal 17 9 5 56 58 49 New York 14 9 8 50 47 37 New York City FC 13 11 7 46 51 39 Orlando City 12 11 6 42 36 45 Cincinnati 10 8 12 42 54 49 Columbus 9 7 14 41 40 35 Inter Miami CF 11 13 6 39 38 50 New England 9 11 11 38 44 47 Atlanta 9 12 9 36 45 50 Charlotte FC 11 17 2 35 35 46 Chicago 9 14 8 35 33 42 Toronto FC 9 15 7 34 49 57 D.C. United 7 18 6 27 32 62
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 8 4 61 61 35 Austin FC 15 9 6 51 60 45 FC Dallas 13 8 10 49 45 34 Nashville 12 9 10 46 49 38 Minnesota United 13 12 6 45 45 45 Portland 11 8 12 45 50 47 Real Salt Lake 11 9 10 43 38 38 LA Galaxy 11 11 7 40 47 43 Seattle 12 15 3 39 43 40 Colorado 9 12 9 36 41 51 Sporting Kansas City 9 15 7 34 36 51 Vancouver 9 14 7 34 33 54 Houston 9 16 6 33 39 49 San Jose 7 13 9 30 44 61 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Wednesday, September 7
Cincinnati 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Friday, September 9
Columbus 2, CF Montréal 2, tie
Saturday, September 10
Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 0 LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 1, tie New York 2, New England 1 Atlanta 4, Toronto FC 2 Cincinnati 6, San Jose 0 Philadelphia 5, Orlando City 1 Chicago 3, Miami 1 Seattle 3, Austin FC 0 FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 1 Sporting Kansas City 0, Houston 0, tie Colorado 3, Vancouver 1 D.C. United 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie Portland 1, Minnesota 0
Tuesday, September 13
CF Montréal 3, Chicago 2 Miami 2, Columbus 1 Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie Sporting Kansas City 3, D.C. United 0 Houston 3, New England 1
Wednesday, September 14
Atlanta at Orlando City, 6 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 9:15 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 17
New York at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 18
Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m. Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m. Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 24
