WILLIAMSPORT – Mahoning Valley plated three runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, to secure its come-from-behind victory over Williamsport on Sunday, by the final score of 6-5.

Right fielder Colson Lawrence was a force at the plate for the Cutters, belting a pair of home runs in the loss. Lawrence finished the night 2-for-3 with the two homers, four runs driven in and two runs scored.

