WILLIAMSPORT – Mahoning Valley plated three runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, to secure its come-from-behind victory over Williamsport on Sunday, by the final score of 6-5.
Right fielder Colson Lawrence was a force at the plate for the Cutters, belting a pair of home runs in the loss. Lawrence finished the night 2-for-3 with the two homers, four runs driven in and two runs scored.
Jacob Peaden suffered the loss for Williamsport (3-7), allowing three runs in his only inning of work. It was his second blown save of the season and his second loss.
Second baseman Edwin Toribio recorded a pair of singles, finishing the night 2-for-5 with a run scored.
Starter Drew Bryan allowed one unearned run on two hits in a no decision. The right-hander struck out four batters and walked three.
Williamsport became the first pitching staff to reach and exceed the 100-strikeout mark in 2023 and have struck out 109 batters through their first 10 games of the season.
The Crosscutters next begin a three-game set against the West Virginia Black Bears at 6:35 p.m. today. The Phillie Phanatic will make an appearance at the game and it is Free Hot Dog Monday.
