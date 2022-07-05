Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 58 22 .725 _ Boston 45 35 .563 13 Toronto 44 37 .543 14½ Tampa Bay 43 37 .538 15 Baltimore 37 44 .457 21½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 46 37 .554 _ Cleveland 40 38 .513 3½ Chicago 38 40 .487 5½ Detroit 32 47 .405 12 Kansas City 29 49 .372 14½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 52 27 .658 _ Seattle 40 42 .488 13½ Texas 37 41 .474 14½ Los Angeles 37 44 .457 16 Oakland 27 55 .329 26½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 50 30 .625 _ Atlanta 46 34 .575 4 Philadelphia 42 38 .525 8 Miami 38 40 .487 11 Washington 29 53 .354 22
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 35 .573 _ St. Louis 44 37 .543 2½ Pittsburgh 32 47 .405 13½ Chicago 32 48 .400 14 Cincinnati 27 52 .342 18½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 50 29 .633 _ San Diego 47 35 .573 4½ San Francisco 40 38 .513 9½ Arizona 36 44 .450 14½ Colorado 35 45 .438 15½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Detroit 4 Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0 N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1 Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 2, Oakland 1 Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4
Monday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1, 1st game Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0 Baltimore 7, Texas 6, 10 innings Houston 7, Kansas City 6 Detroit 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game Seattle 8, San Diego 2 Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings Oakland 5, Toronto 1
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Howard 0-1) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-4), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 2-4) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-5), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 3-4) at Oakland (Martinez 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3 N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1 Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0 Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings Colorado 6, Arizona 5 Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2 Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4 Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0
Monday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 2, 10 innings Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings Arizona 8, San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4 Seattle 8, San Diego 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3 St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Espino 0-1) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 0-0), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Pallante 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-0), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-3), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
New York 9 5 5 32 29 20 Philadelphia 7 2 9 30 22 13 CF Montréal 9 6 2 29 32 29 New York City FC 8 4 5 29 33 19 Cincinnati 7 7 4 25 29 32 Orlando City 7 7 4 25 23 28 New England 6 5 7 25 29 28 Charlotte FC 7 10 2 23 19 23 Inter Miami CF 6 7 4 22 18 26 Columbus 5 5 7 22 20 18 Atlanta 5 7 5 20 26 26 Toronto FC 5 10 3 18 24 34 D.C. United 5 9 2 17 23 30 Chicago 4 9 5 17 16 24
Western ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 4 3 36 35 19 Austin FC 10 4 4 34 35 22 Real Salt Lake 8 5 5 29 22 22 FC Dallas 7 5 6 27 28 21 Nashville 7 5 6 27 24 21 Seattle 8 7 2 26 26 19 LA Galaxy 7 6 3 24 20 19 Minnesota United 7 8 3 24 23 23 Vancouver 7 8 3 24 19 28 Portland 5 6 8 23 29 29 Houston 6 9 3 21 22 23 Colorado 5 8 4 19 19 24 San Jose 4 7 6 18 27 35 Sporting Kansas City 4 11 4 16 16 33 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Sunday, June 26
Los Angeles FC 2, New York 0 Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1 New England 0, Vancouver 0, tie
Wednesday, June 29
New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 4, tie Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1 Chicago 1, Philadelphia 0 CF Montréal 2, Seattle 1 Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 1 Portland 2, Houston 1 Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 2
Thursday, June 30
Austin FC 1, Charlotte FC 0 New York 2, Atlanta 1
Saturday, July 2
Seattle 2, Toronto FC 0 Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Sunday, July 3
Atlanta 2, New York City FC 2, tie Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie Cincinnati 2, New England 2, tie Minnesota 3, Real Salt Lake 2 New York 1, Sporting Kansas City 0 Charlotte FC 2, Houston 1 Portland 2, Nashville 2, tie San Jose 2, Chicago 1
Monday, July 4
D.C. United 5, Orlando City 3 Austin FC 3, Colorado 2 Miami 1, FC Dallas 1, tie CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 8
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
New England at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m. Austin FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12
Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m. New York City FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m. San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
TennisMonday’s Wimbledon ResultsMen’s SinglesFourth Round
Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Alex de Minaur (19), Australia, 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (6). Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-2. Taylor Fritz (11), United States, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (21), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Women’s SinglesFourth Round
Elena Rybakina (17), Kazakhstan, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 7-5, 6-3. Simona Halep (16), Romania, def. Paula Badosa (4), Spain, 6-1, 6-2. Amanda Anisimova (20), United States, def. Harmony Tan, France, 6-2, 6-3. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Alize Cornet, France, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s DoublesThird Round
Denis Kudla and Jack Sock, United States, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni (13), Argentina, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (11), Germany, def. Ken Skupski and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-4. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (7), Australia, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (9), Britain, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (14), Australia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5.
Women’s DoublesThird Round
Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe (11), New Zealand, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (5), Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, def. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. Zhang Shuai, China, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (15), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Alexa Guarachi (7), Chile, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (9), China, 6-3, 7-5.
Mixed DoublesThird Round
Robert Farah, Colombia, and Jelena Ostapenko (7), Latvia, def. Nikola Cacic and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Ena Shibahara (1), Japan, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Mixed DoublesQuarterfinals
