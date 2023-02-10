MILLVILLE — Meadowbrook Christian’s girls basketball team won its final nonleague tune-up for the postseason as Kailey Devlin out-dueled Millville’s Larissa Evans to give the Lions a 41-28 victory.
Devlin scored a game-high 26 points while Evans paced Millville (9-11) with 23.
In addition for Devlin, she added 10 rebounds and two steals; and Alayna Smith added seven points, six rebounds and four steals, plus Madalyn Fasnacht chipped in six steals and four points.
Meadowbrook (19-2) finishes up the regular season at 6 p.m. tonight with a home game against Northumberland Christian. Following that contest, the Lions will take part in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association playoffs next week and the District 4 Class A playoffs the week after.
Meadowbrook Christian 41, Millville 28
Meadowbrook 13 13 8 7 – 41
Kailey Devlin 8 5-8 26; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 0 0-0 0; Beth Glowcheski 0 0-0 0; Madalyn Fasnacht 2 0-0 4; Audrey Millett 2 0-0 4; Alayna Smith 3 1-3 7; Melanie Eager 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-11 41.
L. Evans 9 4-6 23; A. Kakaley 1 1-2 3; K. Smith 0 0-0 0; C. Fought 0 0-0 0; M. Comly 0 0-0 0; K. Stiner 0 2-2 2; M. Evans 0 0-0 0; J. Hippenstiel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 7-10 28.
MILTON — Alex Hughes scored 22 points to lead the Red Raiders to a nonleague win over the Lions. Lourdes (6-16) led 33-9 at halftime. Colin Lokitis added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Owen Sandri scored nine points in the win.
Lourdes Regional 51, Meadowbrook Chr. 21
Owen Sandri 3 2-4 9, Alex Hughes 11 0-0 22, Austin Lamonica 1 0-0 2, Colin Lokitis 5 0-0 10, Joey Feudale 0 0-2 0, Liam Bradley 1 0-0 2, Trebor Moore 0 0-0 0, Brighton Scicchitano 1 0-0 2, Kyle Baronsky 0 0-0 0, Billy Rishel 2 0-0 4, Lenny Cicchiello 0 0-0 0, Jeremiah Shegenoski 0 0-0 0, Evan Sandri 0 0-0 0, Cooper Weaver 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 2-6 51.
Meadowbrook Christian (6-11) 21
Cruz 1 0-0 3, Erb 2 0-2 4, Schmit 1 0-0 3, Baker 2 1-3 5, Reed 1 0-0 2, Canelo 1 0-3 2, Locke 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 1-8 21.
3-point goals: Cruz, Schmit
