MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg looked downright solid at times last Friday. There were also times that the accumulation of mistakes must have been downright frustrating for the Wildcat faithful.
Turnovers (three interceptions and five fumbles — two lost) plaqued Mifflinburg in a 42-7 week one loss at home to Danville, a team that made it to the Class 3A semifinals a season ago.
On the bright side, sophomore QB Troy Dressler looked sharp in his first varsity start, throwing for 189 yards and a nice first-quarter touchdown to Andrew Diehl. He did throw three interceptions, though two of those were tipped.
It’s something to build on for the Wildcats. Shoring up the defense will be key this week when Mifflinburg hosts Central Columbia in a HAC-II matchup.
The Ironmen ground out 216 yards on the ground last week while Zach Gordon threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Don’t expect the same kind of numbers from Central Columbia.
Central Columbia enters Friday’s matchup having defeated Midd-West, 21-7, in Columbia County. The Blue Jays’ offense wasn’t stellar, amassing just 225 yards on offense, but turned over the Mustangs five times and scored on an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown.
Mifflinburg gave up an 84-yard kick return for a touchdown Friday as well.
A quick start and early turnovers stalled the Mifflinburg offense last week, as well as a lengthy weather delay at halftime. The running game never got on track for the Wildcats, but the offense showed glimmers of promise during several series.
Developing that promise will be key to getting the Wildcats into the win column.
