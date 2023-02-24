COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin sophomore Delilah Nazih picked a good time to have one of her best games.
With her teammates having trouble shooting, Nazih positioned herself inside to hit 8 of 14 shots on the way to 18 points as the Indians downed Mifflinburg, 30-20, in a District 4 Class 4A quarterfinal game.
The Indians (16-7), who beat the Wildcats (10-12) for the third time, will play Central Columbia, which has beaten Shamokin twice, in a semifinal game next week.
While Shamokin’s offense had trouble, the Indians played good defense and got contributions from other players aside from scoring points. Maddie Lippay did not score but had five assists, most inside to Nazih, and Ally Waugh, who had one point, picked things up on the defensive end with eight steals.
Despite the Wildcats’ height advantage, Nazih said she felt comfortable going to the basket.
“They had three quick fouls right away,” Nazih said. “It could have been a different game. In the second quarter, I turned it up a lot more.”
Shamokin had a 7-0 lead after the first period and eventually built a 13-0 lead, but Mifflinburg scored eight unanswered points to cut the lead to five.
Nazih converted a three-point play with a putback and foul shot just before the half to make it a double-digit lead again, and the Indians eventually built the lead to 14.
“That was huge,” Nazih said of the last basket and foul shot.
Shamokin had foul trouble of its own with Des Michaels picking up three quick ones, but Shamokin coach Chris Venna said he was happy with the way the Indians played through it and the shooting woes.
Mifflinburg’s Ella Shuck, who was closing in on 1,300 career points, scored nine points and had nine rebounds but never really got rolling.
“I said if we held her under 15 points we’d probably win because she scores about 50 percent of their points,” Venna said. “She’s a very good player.”
Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck was similarly pleased with his team’s defense.
“Considering the way we were shooting, we kept it as tight at we could,” Shuck said. “We just did not put the ball in the basket. Nazih is a really talented player. She’s strong and gets good inside position. They play good defense.”
Now the Indians will try to put the third-time curse on Central.
“I’d like to say it’s hard to beat a team three times, but ...” Nazih said. “We beat Mifflinburg three times. The first time we played Central we completely choked. We played them a lot better here the second time, so we’ll see.”
District 4 Class 4A quarterfinal
at Shamokin Area High School
Shamokin 30, Mifflinburg 20
Mifflinburg (10-12) 0 8 4 8 — 20
Shamokin (16-7) 7 11 8 4 — 30
Jayda Tilghman 1-4 0-2 2, Natalie Osborne 1-6 0-0 3, Meg Shively 0-4 0-2 0, Ella Shuck 3-8 3-3 9, Marissa Allen 2-4 0-2 4, Elizabeth Sheesley 1-10 0-0 2. Totals: 8-36 3-9 20.
Carly Nye 2-5 0-0 5, Des Michaels 3-10 0-3 6, Madison Lippay 0-2 0-2 0, Ally Waugh 0-1 1-2 1, Delilah Nazih 8-14 2-3 18, Anastasia Wetzel 0-3 0-0 0, Peyton Puttman 0-0 0-0 0, Gabrielle Rapp 0-0 0-0 0, Mariah Vetovich 0-0 0-0 0, Cassandra Drumheiser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-35 3-10 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.