WILLIAMSPORT – The Williamsport Crosscutters were powered by Joe Sullivan at the plate and a good outing from all six of their pitchers to defeat the Frederick Keys 2-1 on Wednesday. Williamsport also takes victory in this road series at Frederick two games to one.

Joe Sullivan had a day at the plate as went 3-for-4, including a home run in the top of the third inning to drive his first of two runs in. His other RBI came in the top of the fifth as after Stanley Tucker singled and stole second, Sullivan singled to right making the score 2-1. Sullivan also recorded a triple and two stolen bases on the night.

