WILLIAMSPORT – The Williamsport Crosscutters were powered by Joe Sullivan at the plate and a good outing from all six of their pitchers to defeat the Frederick Keys 2-1 on Wednesday. Williamsport also takes victory in this road series at Frederick two games to one.
Joe Sullivan had a day at the plate as went 3-for-4, including a home run in the top of the third inning to drive his first of two runs in. His other RBI came in the top of the fifth as after Stanley Tucker singled and stole second, Sullivan singled to right making the score 2-1. Sullivan also recorded a triple and two stolen bases on the night.
The Cutters pitching combined to allow only two hits in the win.
Williamsport starter Tyler Kennedy threw three innings, allowing one run on no hits, walked five, and collected four strikeouts.
Outfielder Colson Lawrence (1-0) earned the win in his second pitching appearance of the season as he threw an inning, allowing no runs, one hit and a strikeout.
Jacob Peaden threw a perfect inning for the Cutters with two strikeouts. Emmanuel Dooley was next out of the pen as he threw two innings, where he didn’t surrender a run, but allowed two hits and a walk.
Will Schomberg was next up, not allowing a run or hit but allow a walk and got a strikeout. Keller Eberly came in to throw a perfect ninth inning collecting two strikeouts and his first save of the season.
Williamsport (9-15) is off today before the Crosscutters open a three-game home series against the Trenton Thunder at 6:35 p.m. Friday.
